Subscrrib Announces Brand New App for Freelancers and Clients

New platform’s Apple and Android apps ensure productivity on the go

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LANSING, MICHIGAN, JUNE 2, 2019 - The team at Subscrrib has just announced the launch of their brand new apps. Co-founders Radhakrishna, Krishna Kanth, and Phani Kumar say that the new apps will allow their users to stay productive even on the go.Subscrrib is working to be the leading platform for freelancers and those who seek out freelancers, taking out all of the problems posed by traditional freelance solutions. For instance, seeking out freelancers has traditionally been a time consuming and painstaking process that involved job boards, postings, interviews, and more. On the client end, finding the right freelancer has also been most difficult over the years, as finding the right person qualified for the job hasn’t always been easy.The Subscrrib platform does all the hard work for users. With its leading-edge artificial intelligence technology, Subscrrib seamlessly connects clients and professionals locally. “We help you find freelancers that are talented in many fields and who love to do their job,” said the team at Subscrrib.Indeed, users who visit the Subscrrib page and sign up for services will be able to post jobs and find freelancers in a wide range of industries. Jobs in areas such as math, art, management, and software can all be found within Subscrrib.For freelancers, signing up begins starting with a free account. Once they’ve done this part, they can simply search for jobs by their interest level. Unique features include instant messaging, which let freelancers and clients communicate in real time. Professionals can bid on work on the go to equate to an even more productive experience. In addition, professionals can see client requests about work and locations in their feed.Clients can simply post the job they need help with to begin receiving bids immediately. The client’s feed offers regular updates of professionals they follow. The team at Subscrrib helps clients get bids from passionate professionals across a variety of industries.While there are a number of online sites that are similar to Subscrrib, one of the biggest problems is that these sites don’t actually help people make local matches. That’s where Subscrrib is different. Professionals and clients can come together on a local basis. Subscrrib seeks out and identifies local professionals, making it a very unique platform.This eliminates all of the sifting through reviews, finding recommendations, sitting down for interviews, and working on price negotiations that once came along with freelancing. Instead, users can simply select the service they need, view profiles, see ratings, and connect directly through the messaging platforms. Thanks to leading edge artificial intelligence, matches are made with higher accuracy than ever.Now, with the launch of the brand new Subscrrib apps, freelancers and clients can stay more in the loop than ever. Both versions of the app offer everything that professionals and clients alike need to handle all of their work on the go and from the palm of their hands.With a market that is trending more and more towards gig economy, there has never been a greater need for a platform such as Subscrrib. As it stands, there are so many gig workers that the U.S. government doesn’t even have a good count on them, and so the numbers rest somewhere between 57 and 75 million. Either way, that’s a lot of people working on the go.On the other hand, more and more people are outsourcing and reaching out to freelancers to help with various aspects of work. The benefits of outsourcing are momentous. Startups and small businesses can free up precious time to spend on money making activities while ensuring that business critical tasks are taken care of, such as marketing, software issues, and more.With more and more people using their smartphones and tablets to conduct business, having apps like the Subscrrib apps handy is a must. This makes it possible for savvy business owners and gig workers alike to keep up to date and ahead of the curb no matter where they are.“We are proud to provide a trusted business experience between employers and freelancers,” said the team at Subscrrib. “Subscrrib allows you to hire suitable talent from anywhere in the world.”When Subscrrib users decide they want to look beyond their local communities for freelancers, they have the option to reach out to freelancers in the global community.As opposed to other freelancer sites with tough onboarding processes and various fees, especially for bids, Subscrrib is proud to offer a transparent model that makes it easy for freelancers to identify themselves and come aboard. Freelancers even enjoy free bids.Subscrrib is also committed to security. If anyone suspects somethings suspicious, they can report it to the Subscrrib team. According to Subscrrib, the community working together is key to keeping the community clean and safe.Details about the Apple app, including current ratings, images, updates, and a full description, can be found now at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/subscrrib-find-local-pros/id1296710361?mt=8 More information about the Android version, including ratings, the full description, screenshots, user feedback, and more is available now at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.subscrrib.app More information can be found at https://subscrrib.com/ About SubscrribSubscrrib is an online platform that connects freelancers and clients via a streamlined app, letting people stay productive on the go and get projects done confidently and professionally.

