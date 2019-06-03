AI Leaders From Macy’s, Amazon, Zappos, Nordstrom To Share How AI Is Impacting Retail At NYC Conference

Ai4 Retail Conference - June 24-25, 2019 - NYC

Ai4 Retail is a two-day conference taking place on June 24th and 25th, 2019 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The two-day retail conference will occur on June 24th and 25th, 2019 in New York City. Executives and data practitioners from Fortune 500 companies and leading retail technology organizations will be in attendance to learn how artificial intelligence is impacting retail operations.One presentation that the audience eagerly awaits is from Macy’s data science team. Senior Data Scientist Jolene Mork, Vice President of Data Science & Data Governance Bhagyesh Phanse, and Data Scientist Iain Still will be co-presenting on “Machine Learning for Pricing and Inventory Optimization” at Macy’s.The presentation will explore the transformation an unorganized or broad question (e.g. should we make decision x? or, how can we increase the profitability of y?) into a set of solvable steps that can be informed by data. The presentation will use two examples drawn from data science projects at Macy's to illustrate this transformation, and discuss how they reflect the structured problem solving philosophy that underlies their work as a team. One business case will discuss how the team has moved towards automation of markdown (permanent price change) decisions using a combination of seasonal sales expectations and price response models. The other business case will describe a unsupervised machine learning algorithm that clusters Macy’s stores based on seasonal sales patterns for any group of products. Visit the conference agenda to see other speakers.As attendance is by application-only, attendees must apply to attend the conference. Ai4 Retail is part of the Ai4 Conference Series which organizes industry-specific conferences centered around AI applications. In 2019, Ai4 conferences will educate 1500+ top executives & data practitioners at the world’s largest companies about how they can responsibly leverage AI today. Confusion is still commonplace when discussing AI for the enterprise; from basic definitions all the way to implementation. Through our conferences and content, we aim to provide a common understanding of what AI means to the enterprise. Visit our homepage at ai4.io to learn about each of our conferences: Ai4 Finance, Ai4 Healthcare, Ai4 Cybersecurity, and Ai4 Retail.CALL FOR PRESS: Are you a journalist who writes about cybersecurity? Do you write about AI in cybersecurity?! Email us at info@ai4.io to request press credentials.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.