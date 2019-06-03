Magnetic Contractor Helps Roofing Contractors Grow Their Businesses

Magnetic Contractor Daniel Huerta

A full-service social media marketing agency, Magnetic Contractor is rapidly becoming the go-to agency for roofing agencies.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnetic Contractor is pleased to announce that its services are now available exclusively for roofing contractors wishing to generate new business. Specializing in social media, the agency has the experience and expertise to provide contractors with a consistent supply of new commercial and residential clients.

“The roofing business can be tough,” says Magnetic Contractor CEO Daniel Huerta. “We understand the challenges you face, and in particular we understand how difficult it is to generate new customers. And that’s why we’re here. We can ensure that you get the new clients you need, which leaves you to focus entirely on the other important aspects of your business you need to attend to.”

The Magnetic Contractor team is knowledgeable about the roofing industry, but more importantly, they understand how to leverage the power of social media.

“Social media is unquestionably the way to go for new leads,” adds Huerta. “It offers a surefire way to reach your target audience. You will grow your follower bases, get more visitors to your website and as a result, increase your bottom line.”

Magnetic Contractor offers a number of services that include:

• Pay Per Click Advertising

• Facebook & Instagram Marketing

• Search Engine Optimization

• Website Development

• Custom Designed Landing Pages

• Custom Marketing Dashboard

• Call Tracking & Recording

“If you don’t have a marketing strategy, your business is pretty well doomed to fail,” Huerta stresses. “And by using our system, you’ll see a return five to ten times over your original investment. Get in touch with us today – you have nothing to lose, but a lot to gain!”

Magnetic Contractor showcases a number of case studies on its website. For more information, visit https://www.magneticroofing.com/.



