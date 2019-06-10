H and H 3D Plastics Launches XL 3D Printing Spools to Facilitate Growth in Large Format Additive Manufacturing

To Facilitate the Growth of Larger 3D Printed Objects in a Variety of Industries, H and H 3D Plastics Launches Line of XL Filament Spools.

LINTON, IN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- H and H 3D Plastics, an extrusion house for advanced thermoplastics in additive manufacturing, is launching a new line of industrial sized filament spools to facilitate the growth of large format 3d printing."We are excited to offer a unique solution for private and public sector clients 3d printing large objects," Shane Huffman, a Managing Partner at H and H 3D Plastics says. "We manufacture every spool in the United States, using premium resins and a supply chain that ensures the highest quality filaments. Offering larger 3.5kg spools of plastic for 3d printing allows us to help the expanding number of businesses and public sector entities making bigger objects with 3d printing continue to grow."As more sectors of the economy incorporate additive manufacturing into their supply chains, and the size of 3d printed objects become larger, there is a need for industrial sized reels of feedstock for 3d printers, supplementing the already endless supply of 1kg and 1lb rolls. H and H 3D Plastics is leveraging their manufacturing and distribution capabilities already in existence, currently shipping globally to the industry's leading 3d printing brands, to release 3.5kg spools of PETG and PLA filaments."We have been manufacturing PETG material for one of the world's leading AM brands for some time now, and we supply many of the country's top businesses and universities with PLA. It is clear from our own research, as well as consultations with our clients, that larger filament reels can help fill a growing need in the industry," Zach Lichaa, a Managing Partner with H and H 3D Plastics says.The new line of XL filament initially includes Black and Natural PETG, with the 3.5kg filament spools made available via the company's Amazon store . This includes free one or two day shipping being offered to Prime members. Additionally, the company will offer these new XL spools via their website "If you're producing a 3d print which takes 48 hours or more - and many of our clients already are - you simply don't want to keep switching out your material two, three or four times a day," Huffman says. "By providing industrial sized PETG and PLA, made in the United States, we are moving forward with our goal of providing solutions to existing issues within the additive manufacturing space."The 3.5kg spools of PETG and PLA 3d printing filament will come in both 1.75mm and 2.85mm (3mm) diameters, which will allow the entire landscape of extrusion based 3d printing to utilize this new product line. Custom sized spools of PLA and PETG, larger than 3.5kg, are also being made available to customers."We believe the integration of additive manufacturing into existing supply chains will continue to grow," said Lichaa. "To assist that transition we're making high quality materials available to industrial partners so that they can continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with 3d printing, making everything from furniture to agricultural piping to autonomous vehicles."Based in Linton, Indiana, H and H 3D Plastics manufactures and distributes thermoplastics to the world's leading 3d printing brands.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.