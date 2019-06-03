Tiny Video Production Agency, DC Visionaries, Holds Its Own On A National Scale, Gets Top 5 Nomination At Sabre Awards.

DC Visionaries founders Shane Yeager & Celene Di Stasio pose with other Sabre award nominees. Sabre Award Logo and DC Visionaries Logo Shane Yeager & Celene Di Stasio, Founders DCV

Digital Creative Visionaries, one of the smallest companies at the Sabre Awards, gets top 5 nod from The Holmes Report vs 2000 plus peers.

We realized early on that we service agencies really well; We plug right into their teams, spark creativity, and get the heavy lifting done,” — Shane Yeager

WASHINGTON, DC, US, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Creative Visionaries created a buzz at the recent Sabre PR Awards in New York City at the Cipriani 42nd Street, being one of the smallest companies at the 500 plus person event to get a nod from The Holmes Report, the premier who’s who organization of the public relations industry.DC Visionaries was nominated top 5 in North America for their video work with the United States Coast Guard out of 2000 entries, a feat their founding team was very grateful to achieve.“It’s a real testament to the hard work our scrappy teams have been doing for the past year” said Celene Di Stasio Co-Founder, “For us and our partners to be on the same stage, and in some cases, outperforming the 100, 200, 500 person agencies reinforced why we created DCV and the importance of nimble and niche service providers. The big teams need us, and we need them. It’s a symbiotic relationship.”Washington, DC isn’t immediately known for its creativity, being shrouded by political noise, but there are high performing, small firms scattered about, each with their own unique advantages quietly powering the Goliaths of the industry. DCV’s recent string of successes is correlated to its narrow focus, a critically important and often overlooked success factor for early-stage companies.“We realized early on that we service agencies really well; We plug right into their teams, spark creativity, and get the heavy lifting done,” says DCV Founder Shane Yeager. “ Video production at the higher level is not always easy or cost-effective to implement in-house, the smart and proactive agencies know this and are actively looking for the right partners to help expand and better serve their clients. We’re right there for them and we are thriving.”DCV has been a Cinderella story since 2014, launching as a group of creatives dressed in custom superhero costumes (they actually wore them to events), to having evolved into an experienced team that is gaining national recognition and launching a growing spin-off "uber for video editors" technology service, ShortKlips At the very least, they are an interesting group of characters to watch traverse the media startup landscape.For more information on the company visit https://www.dcviz.com/ Email press@dcviz.com for an immediate and friendly response to any questions/requests.



