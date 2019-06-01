Freemason WWII Veteran to be Honored in Seminole, Florida Tomorrow, Sunday, June 2

Justice-Columbia Masonic Lodge in Washington, D.C. Freemasonry Universal

Joseph Browning Corbin, Sr. will receive Freemasonry"s Medal of Honor from the Grand Lodge, F.A.A.M, of the District of Columbia for His Service to our Country

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 6th marks the 75th Anniversary of Operation Overlord, the code name for the Battle of Normandy, launched by Allied Forces on June 6, 1944 (D-Day). On this occasion, the Grand Lodge of Free And Accepted Masons of Washington, D.C. will honor one of its own, Brother Joseph Browning Corbin Sr. who, along with his United States Army unit, liberated French citizens and freedom fighters from the Nazis in World War II. Earlier this year, the Government of the Republic of France bestowed upon him the Order of Legion d’Honneur in recognition of his role in the liberation of that nation.On Sunday, June 2 at 3:00 PM in Seminole, Florida, the Grand Master of Washington, D.C., Dr. Charbel T. Fahed, accompanied by the Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Florida, John W. Westerman III, will present Freemasonry’s Medal of Honor to Brother Corbin. Also present for the occasion will be a representative of United States Senator Marco Rubio of Florida who will make a presentation to Mr. Corbin on behalf of the Senator.BackgroundU.S. President and Freemason Franklin Delano Roosevelt appealed to the nation for support in defense of freedom. Freemasons from around the country joined the U.S. Armed Forces in droves and the Grand Lodges of the various States rallied behind the war effort by purchasing war bonds. The Grand Lodge of Washington, DC alone raised $11,097,850 in war bonds.In the few decades that followed the end of WWII, veterans who had served proudly their country in that war joined in large numbers the ranks of Freemasonry throughout the country. Brother Corbin was one of them.Brother Corbin was initiated into the Society of Freemasonry on April 1, 1966, in Justice-Columbia Lodge No. 3 , a lodge with a rich history in our nation’s capital. Chartered in 1802 as Columbia Lodge, the lodge in 1811 co-founded with few other lodges the Grand Lodge of Washington, D.C. In 1926, six years after being initiated into the Society of Freemasonry in Washington, D.C., and two years after becoming the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Brother J. Edgar Hoover signed the charter of Justice Lodge No. 46, which later merged with Columbia Lodge forming Justice-Columbia Lodge No. 3. It was also in Columbia Lodge No. 3 that late President and Brother Gerald Ford received his second and third degrees of Freemasonry as a courtesy to Malta Lodge No. 465 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.Next week, the Grand Lodge of Washington, D.C. will honor at the War World II Memorial two more of its members who were also deployed veterans of that war.



