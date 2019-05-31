Eve & Co Announces Appointment of Ivan Ross Vrána as VP Government Relations and Business Development

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (the “Company” or “Eve & Co”) (TSXV: EVE; OTCQB: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that Ivan Ross Vrána has been appointed as a Vice President and will be responsible for leading the Company's government relation efforts and assisting with business development.



Ivan Ross Vrána has a wealth of experience in the cannabis industry. He was the policy lead for Health Canada from 2008 until 2012, where he helped develop the Government of Canada's position regarding the use, production, distribution and regulation of cannabis for medical purposes. Since then he has been consulting exclusively in this space, and from 2015 he worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies where he helped build the company's national cannabis practice. He has spoken at numerous conferences in Canada and abroad and is a sought after media commentator.

“We are excited to have Ivan join the Eve team. He has assisted Natural MedCo since we were in our original application stage and has been instrumental as our consultant for quality assurance, compliance and regulatory affairs. As one of the foremost consultants in the Canadian cannabis industry, Ivan brings knowledge, connections and expertise in business development to assist Eve in growing with the accelerated pace of this blooming industry." said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.

ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATED

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licenses under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and cannabis oil. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation license from Health Canada in 2016.

Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licenced 220,000 sq. ft. scalable greenhouse production facility located in Middlesex County, Ontario with 32 acres of adjacent land for future expansion. Eve & Co is constructing an additional 780,000 sq. ft. expansion, bringing Eve & Co’s total anticipated greenhouse capacity to 1,000,000 sq. ft.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .

