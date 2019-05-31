Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares
TORONTO, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:
|Series of Preferred Shares
|Dividend (C$)
|Payment Date
|Record Date
|Series C
|0.286125
|June 28, 2019
|June 14, 2019
|Series D
|0.30117
|June 27, 2019
|Series E
|0.18188
|June 28, 2019
|Series F
|0.23947
|June 27, 2019
|Series G
|0.207375
|June 28, 2019
|Series H
|0.26440
|June 27, 2019
|Series I
|0.23175
|June 28, 2019
|Series J
|0.28248
|June 27, 2019
|Series K
|0.291938
|June 28, 2019
|Series M
|0.296875
|June 28, 2019
Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.
Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 28, 2019 to September 29, 2019 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:
|Series of Preferred Shares
|Rate (%)
|Annualized Rate (%)
|Dividend (C$)
|Series D
|1.24570
|4.83702
|0.31142
|Series F
|0.99074
|3.84702
|0.24768
|Series H
|1.09375
|4.24702
|0.27344
|Series J
|1.16844
|4.53702
|0.29211
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
/EIN News/ -- For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.