Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date
Series C 0.286125  June 28, 2019  June 14, 2019
Series D 0.30117  June 27, 2019  
Series E 0.18188  June 28, 2019  
Series F 0.23947  June 27, 2019  
Series G 0.207375  June 28, 2019  
Series H 0.26440  June 27, 2019  
Series I 0.23175  June 28, 2019  
Series J 0.28248  June 27, 2019  
Series K 0.291938  June 28, 2019  
Series M 0.296875  June 28, 2019  

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 28, 2019 to September 29, 2019 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares.  The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$)
Series D 1.24570 4.83702 0.31142
Series F 0.99074 3.84702 0.24768
Series H 1.09375 4.24702 0.27344
Series J 1.16844 4.53702 0.29211

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

/EIN News/ -- For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941

 

