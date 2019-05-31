Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Amyris, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming June 3, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Amyris, Inc. (“Amyris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMRS ) securities between March 15, 2018 and March 19, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investors suffering losses on their Amyris investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

On March 19, 2019, Amyris announced it was unable to file its annual report for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on time due to “the significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018.” The Company also disclosed that it was “in the process of completing its evaluation of internal control over financial reporting.”

On this news, Amyris’ share price fell $0.78, or nearly 20% to close at $3.10 per share on March 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company lacked sufficient resources to accurately account for certain transactions; (2) that, as a result, there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (3) that, as a result, the Company would be unable to timely file its annual report; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Amyris during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than June 3, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

