Important and timeless prints from heralded artists will be in Poster Auctions International's Sunday, June 23rd auction

A spectacular lithograph from Edward Penfield (1866-1925), Orient Cycles (ca. 1895), 26 ¼ inches by 40 inches (est. $15,000-$20,000). Marcello Dudovich’s (1878-1962) theatrical still life, Marca Zenit / G. B. Borsalino (1911), 53 1/2 inches by 78 inches (est. $15,000-$20,000). The only known copy of Charles Loupot’s (1892-1962) Nicolas (1933) with letters, 50 3/8 inches by 79 1/2 inches (est. $50,000-$60,000). The exquisite La Dame aux Camelias (1896), by Alphonse Mucha (1860-1939), 29 5/8 inches by 82 1/4 inches (est. $25,000-$30,000). A distinctive variant of May Milton (1895) from an edition of 25 includes a remarque and is hand-signed by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, 24 1/4 inches by 31 5/8 inches (est. $40,000-$50,000).

The artists include William H. Bradley, Keith Haring, Charles Loupot, Alphonse Mucha, Edward Penfield, Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.

The 500 lots include lithographs, maquettes, drawings, and rare books, with estimates ranging from $600-$90,000. The offerings are suited to the newly inclined and seasoned collector alike.” — Jack Rennert

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A wide selection of important and timeless prints from heralded artists including William H. Bradley, Keith Haring, Charles Loupot Alphonse Mucha , Edward Penfield, Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec , and many others will be in Poster Auctions International’s Auction #78 on Sunday, June 23rd.The Rare Posters Auction will be held online at posterauctions.com, and in PAI’s gallery, at 26 West 17th Street in New York City. The auction will begin promptly at 11am EDT.Jack Rennert, president of Poster Auctions International, Inc., said he is “pleased to offer historically vital and celebrated works as well as rare Art Deco designs—several of which we have the only known copies. The 500 lots include lithographs, maquettes, drawings, and rare books, with estimates ranging from $600-$90,000. The offerings are suited to the newly inclined and seasoned collector alike.”The catalogue presents several notable sections, beginning with 43 dynamic bicycle posters, including Chéret’s L'Etendard Français (est. $2,200-$2,600), Bradley’s Victor Bicycles (est. $7,000-$9,000), Penfield’s Orient Cycles (est. $15,000-$20,000), and five inspiring works from Pal (range: $1,400-$4,000).32 impressive designs for automobiles will also delight collectors. Highlights include Schreiber’s Mercedes (est. $17,000-$20,000), Livemont’s Automobile Club de France (est. $7,000-$9,000), and the first ever Bibendum design: O’Galop’s Le Pneu Michelin / Nunc est bibendum (est. $10,000-$12,000).For those who prefer air travel, 36 international aviation posters will also be available: Brossé’s Meeting d’Aviation / Nice (est. $12,000-$15,000), Montaut’s Grande Semaine d'Aviation (est. $7,000-$9,000), Codognato’s Salvatore Castelli (est. $8,000-$10,000), and four designs by Klein for TWA (range: $700-$1,700).Fans of Modernism will be treated to the dizzying and instantly recognizable style of Keith Haring with exhibition announcements such as Galerie Watari, Tokyo (est. $1,400-$1,700), Pisa 89 (est. $800-$1,000), Keith Haring á Paris (est. $1,200-$1,500), and Keith Haring at Tony Shafrazi Gallery (est. $1,000-$1,200).Further Modern American works abound: Milton Glaser’s Carnegie Hall (est. $800-$1,000), Flagg’s Wake Up, America! (est. $5,000-$6,000) and I Want You for U.S. Army (est. $7,000-$9,000), and Penfield’s Harper’s / May (est. $1,200-$1,500).Art Deco offerings are particularly notable. Among them, Loupot’s earliest designs: Parfums Naturels / Parrot and Parfums Naturels / Butterflies (each est. $4,000-$5,000), his ethereal Au Louvre before letters (est. $10,000-$12,000), and his iconic Nicolas—the only known copy of the complete poster with letters (est. $50,000-$60,000). From Colin, delightful maquettes are available, including La Revue Nègre (est. $7,000-$9,000) and Loïe Fuller (est. $20,000-$25,000). And from Dudovich, splendid lithographs will be up for bidding: Marca Zenit / G. B. Borsalino (est. $12,000-$15,000), Cordial Campari (est. $15,000-$20,000), and the rare Fabrique Nationale (est. $8,000-$10,000).For the collectors of Art Nouveau, many incredible works will be auctioned—32 from Mucha, including Byzantine Heads (est. $20,000-$25,000), La Dame aux Camelias (est. $25,000-$30,000), and several four-panel sets that include Times of Day (est. $35,000-$40,000), The Flowers (est. $12,000-$15,000), and a sumptuous and rare variant of The Seasons printed on silk (est. $30,000-$40,000).Further Art Nouveau delights will be available, including Toulouse-Lautrec’s remarkable Belle Epoque lithographs: Troupe de Mlle Églantine (est. $25,000-$30,000), a version of May Milton which includes a banjo-playing clown as a remarque (est. $40,000-$50,000), P. Sescau / Photographe (est. $70,000-$90,000), and Aristide Bruant Dans Son Cabaret (est. $50,000-$60,000). Additional Art Nouveau classics include: Livemont’s Absinthe Robette (est. $12,000-$15,000), Steinlen’s Lait pur Stérilisé (est. $10,000-$12,000), and Casas’ Pèl & Ploma / Setmanari (est. $15,000-$20,000).Rounding out just some of the auction’s anticipated highlights are works by Cappiello and Chéret, Israeli propaganda posters, film posters from around the world, and a wide selection of the best and most interesting Art Nouveau and Art Deco posters.Pubic viewings will be held daily from June 7th through the 22nd. For more information, visit www.posterauctions.com or www.rennertsgallery.com . Or, you may call the gallery at (212) 787-4000. The 200-page, full-color catalog is available for $40. You may call or visit our website to order a copy.Jack Rennert, president of Rennert’s Gallery / PAI, is the world’s foremost authority on rare original poster art, and is the author of over a dozen books on the subject, including the catalogue raisonée for the ‘father’ of modern French poster art, Leonetto Cappiello.# # # #



