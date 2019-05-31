Sunwing helps families experience more and spend less this summer with Kids Stay Play and Eat free deals and 35% off select excursions

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is helping families get the most out of their time away this summer with their Make It Memorable sale. From now until June 7, 2019, vacationers can take their travel budget further with Kids Stay, Play and Eat FREE deals on July and August departures to top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.



Sunwing helps families experience more and spend less this summer





Plus, families can make even more memories together with savings of up to 35% on select Sunwing Experiences excursions. Families who book their summer getaway during the sale can take advantage of the newly-introduced Best Price Guarantee* on select experiences, meaning if vacationers find the same excursion** with the exact same inclusions elsewhere before booking their tour, Sunwing will match that price.

All Sunwing Experiences are hand-selected by local experts and priced in Canadian Dollars. Every excursion is licensed, insured and audited to meet and surpass safety regulations. Special extras and value adds for experiences are available exclusively through Sunwing. Vacationers can book with confidence, knowing that they can cancel their excursion up to 24 hours before departing Canada for a 100% refund.

Vacationers can enjoy incredible savings at a wide range of resorts including Riu Yucatan , nestled on the sparkling shores of Playa del Carmen near Cancun . Families can take advantage of accommodation options that sleep families of five or more. Parents can unwind on a lounger while younger guests have a blast at the RiuLand kids club. Plus, guests enjoy exclusive RIU-topia inclusions such as unlimited reservation-free dining, free Wi-Fi and more. For even more fun in the sun, families can set sail along the shores of Isla Mujeres for less on the Samba Catamaran Isla Mujeres excursion.

Another top-rated family resort included in the promotion is Jewel Runaway Bay Beach and Golf Resort in Jamaica that offers activities and amenities for guests of all ages - from the sprawling water park to the on-site golf course with unlimited complimentary green fees. Families can take their Jamaican getaway to the next level with the Cool Runnings Catamaran Cruise excursion, where they can sail along the coast and climb famous Dunn’s River Falls.

For a quintessential sunny getaway, vacationers could choose to stay at Melia Caribe Beach Resort on the shores of world-famous Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana . When they’re not building sandcastles, families can set sail on the Saona Island excursion to spend the day exploring a secluded, picturesque island paradise where Sunwing guests have exclusive access to Wi-Fi, as well as a private beach club and varied buffet options and BBQ lunch.

Vacationers could also create memories to last a lifetime for less at Riu Santa Fe in Los Cabos . This top-rated family resort features a sprawling pool with panoramic views of the famous El Arco plus unlimited access to the new Splash Water World water park. To make their summer getaway even more memorable, families can book the Outback and Camel Safari excursion to ride camels through the beautiful desert landscapes.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access***, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Applicable to all new and existing bookings on excursions included in the promotion.

** The competitor’s excursion price must be published and still be available at the time of price-matching.

***Available at select Canadian airports.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine****, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey.

****Service may be unavailable on select flights

