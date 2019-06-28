Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to A Person with Mesothelioma in Minnesota To Call for Direct Access to Famed Attorney Erik Karst to Discuss Compensation-Rather Than Ordering a 'Free' Book

"We are advocates for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota and we want people like this to receive the very best possible financial compensation results."" ” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA, USA, June 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota a much better deal than a free book about mesothelioma-they are offering a person like this direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303-"Having direct access to one of the nation's top mesothelioma lawyers to answer the questions of the person with mesothelioma is a much better deal than trying to figure out the information in a ‘free’ book about mesothelioma.

"As we would like to explain at 800-714-0303 law firms that send out free books about mesothelioma may not be the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers and or because of the volume of their cases they may not be able to spend enough time on a case to ensure that client receives the very best possible financial compensation results. We are advocates for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota and we want people like this to receive the very best possible financial compensation results." https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is also warning a person in Minnesota with mesothelioma or their family members to not be deceived by too good to be true advertisements about mesothelioma attorneys or compensation-such as 'claims centers,no law suit needed' and or 'billions recovered,' as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center, “we are advocates for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota and we want to make certain they receive the best financial compensation results. We will help a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota figure out treatment options and this should include the Mayo Clinic if possible.

"At the same time-we would also like to discuss the compensation process anytime at 800-714-0303. If we had one vital compensation tip for a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota it would be please call us so we can introduce you to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Not only is Erik Karst a remarkable mesothelioma lawyer-he has also been helping people with mesothelioma in Minnesota with mesothelioma for a generation-and he is passionate about helping his clients." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to diagnosed victims anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota, the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their families, get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www. mayoclinic.org/diseases- conditions/cancer/basics/ definition/con-20032378

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minnesota: https://www.cancer. umn.edu/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



