Max Spann to Auction “Hawk Pond”, a 177+/- Acre Mountain Retreat in Mansfield Township

A Four Season Compound, Nature Getaway, Outdoor Sports Retreat

MANSFIELD TWP, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Hawk Pond”, an all seasons 177+/- acre Mountain Retreat in Mansfield Township, Warren County, will be going up for Auction in June. The property borders the Pequest Wildlife Area, featuring 5,000 acres of outdoor enjoyment such as hunting, hiking, snow shoeing, mountain biking, canoeing, and fishing!This is a truly magnificent offering for the outdoor enthusiast with ponds, streams, fields, and plenty of woods to explore by hiking or with an ATV. The private 177+/- acre compound features a Bavarian design custom-built home alongside a deep spring fed pond with abundant bass, trout, and blue gills. The home has a spacious redwood deck, three bedrooms, large bunkroom that sleeps eight, three full bathrooms, huge fireplace, and walk-out basement with fishing tackle room, utility workshop, and game room.The property also includes a three-bay barn with workshop, bathrooms, and laundry room, a historic spring house, a rustic hunting lodge with fireplace and miles of trails Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co . has scheduled the auction for 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 to be held onsite, 49 Cary Warren Rd, Oxford, NJ . Open Houses are scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8th and Saturday, June 15th.To take the next step, visit www.maxspann.com or call 888-299-1438 for additional details and register for the Property Information Package. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com , or follow Max Spann on Facebook/MaxSpann and Twitter/MaxSpann.

