Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference

/EIN News/ -- KILGORE, Texas, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that members of executive management will host investor meetings at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference in New York, New York.  A copy of the Partnership’s presentation will be available at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 6, 2019 by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region.  The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) natural gas liquids transportation and distribution services and natural gas storage; (2) terminalling, storage and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

Additional information concerning Martin Midstream is available on its website at www.MMLP.com, or

Sharon Taylor, Director of Investor Relations
(877) 256-6644

