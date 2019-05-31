Denny and Susan Waxman Announce their NEW Book: The Ultimate Guide to Eating for Longevity to release August 6th, 2019

Anyone who reads this book and follows the advice will experience better health.

Denny & Susan Waxman announce August 6th release of The Ultimate Guide to Eating for Longevity: The Macrobiotic Way to Live a Long, Healthy, and Happy Life.

Great health is not achieved by taking away and restricting―it is achieved by adding healthier foods and lifestyle practices. One healthy choice leads to another healthy choice.” — Denny Waxman

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Ultimate Guide to Eating for Longevity: The Macrobiotic Way to Live a Long, Healthy, and Happy Life" by acclaimed macrobiotic health and nutritional experts Denny and Susan Waxman is the ultimate guide on how to build and integrate healthy habits into your diet and lifestyle, revealing a more positive, balanced, and invigorating approach to long lasting health. It is available now for pre-order on Amazon With modern “healthy” diets constantly flip-flopping on what foods to eat and focusing on restricting calories, individuals can be left confused, defeated, and unsatisfied. This new book leaves all negativity behind and brings to light a positive outlook on building one healthy habit at a time.Readers will find healthy living easier than ever by learning how to apply these principles into a broad range of modern lifestyles and having the ability to go at their own pace. The book includes new recipes from Susan Waxman and clears up misinformation about food to give you an understanding of how to achieve your best physical, spiritual, and mental health."The Ultimate Guide to Eating for Longevity" is not a diet fad but based on the world’s long-standing civilizations that have changed very little over time and make it clear that it is possible to live a long healthy life.Pre-order "The Ultimate Guide to Eating for Longevity: The Macrobiotic Way to Live a Long, Healthy, and Happy Life" on Amazon today.



