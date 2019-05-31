Denny and Susan Waxman Announce their NEW Book: The Ultimate Guide to Eating for Longevity to release August 6th, 2019
Denny & Susan Waxman announce August 6th release of The Ultimate Guide to Eating for Longevity: The Macrobiotic Way to Live a Long, Healthy, and Happy Life.
With modern “healthy” diets constantly flip-flopping on what foods to eat and focusing on restricting calories, individuals can be left confused, defeated, and unsatisfied. This new book leaves all negativity behind and brings to light a positive outlook on building one healthy habit at a time.
Readers will find healthy living easier than ever by learning how to apply these principles into a broad range of modern lifestyles and having the ability to go at their own pace. The book includes new recipes from Susan Waxman and clears up misinformation about food to give you an understanding of how to achieve your best physical, spiritual, and mental health.
"The Ultimate Guide to Eating for Longevity" is not a diet fad but based on the world’s long-standing civilizations that have changed very little over time and make it clear that it is possible to live a long healthy life.
Pre-order "The Ultimate Guide to Eating for Longevity: The Macrobiotic Way to Live a Long, Healthy, and Happy Life" on Amazon today.
