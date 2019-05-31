Business Capital Appoints Head of Operations and Production

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Capital (www.bizcap.com), a leading commercial finance firm, announced the recent addition of Brendan Devlin as Production Manager. He will play a central role in managing the sales and credit teams to ensure a streamlined transaction process and optimize client and partner experience. Devlin will also oversee operations for the firm.



Headshot of Brendan Devlin





“We are excited to have added such a key member to our team. Brendan brings dedication, smarts, and a combination of sales and credit experience to our team,” said Chuck Doyle, Managing Director of Business Capital. “Brendan will further drive our ability to deliver excellent service, a smooth and speedy underwriting process, and be highly responsive to both our clients and partners. It’s great to have another Holy Cross Crusader on board!”

Mr. Devlin has spent over 15 years in sales and client services roles within the finance and consulting industries. He worked in wealth management and private banking for Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch in San Francisco’s Financial District. He also oversaw the business development efforts for several early stage startups. He earned his B.A. at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA and his J.D. at Golden Gate University School of Law.

Business Capital is a leading commercial finance firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require a unique, timely and tailored financing structure to address their particular needs, especially in situations where conventional capital sources are not an option.

Contact:

Business Capital

Chuck Doyle

415-989-0970 or

203-292-5474

cdoyle@bizcap.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a681704-deab-4aba-b786-7693e6199ca7



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.