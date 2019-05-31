Franchise Holdings International posts first quarter results, with record sales for quarter exceeding all previous years since inception

Q1 Sales up 282 per cent over previous year’s first quarter



Toronto, Ontario, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Holdings International Inc. (OTCQB: FNHI), through its Worksport subsidiary, is pleased to announce record shattering revenues for Q1, 2019. On May 31, 2019, Worksport reported record sales growth of 282% with recorded revenues of $572,000 for the 90 days ending March 31, 2019 as compared to $150,000 for the year before. The net loss for the company was also drastically slashed by 82%, nearing the company towards reporting earnings.



Report Highlights:

Q1 revenues exceeds all of 2018 revenues by 19%

Sales are up 282% year over year

Gross profit increase of 1,173%

Gross profit for Q1 beats all of 2018 profit by 43%

Net loss reduced by 82%, nearing profitability.

“We are beating and exceeding previous projections, with Q1 sales surpassing all previous sales since inception and in one quarter have also topped all of 2018 sales,” said FNHI and Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “These results have occurred due to wider acceptance of our innovative light truck covers in both the retail and private label markets.”

/EIN News/ -- Gross profit up 1,173%

Rossi estimated that FNHI would post earnings in 2019, with gross profit up 1,173 per cent over the same quarter last year. “In one quarter, our gross profit is 43 per cent higher than all of 2018’s combined gross profit,” Rossi said. “The company continues to focus on sustainable growth of its revenues to show strong earnings and is well on the way to achieving our now attainable growth plans. We’re rotating a $1 million order book; this growth, this soon is unprecedented. With a focus on new products and a burgeoning design and patent portfolio it’s sustainable.”

World-class team

“Worksport’s recent growth has much to do with its world class team,” Rossi said. “We have a very tightly held group, all with different skill-sets. With members in Canada, the U.S., China, Europe and Latin America, our success would not be possible without them.” Rossi said. “There is and always will be a natural ebb and flow to business. I promise there will be valleys ahead but they will come with higher peaks, as we focus on building out our own market as a leader and innovator. Brick by brick.”

###

About Worksport Ltd

Worksport Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Franchise Holdings International. Inc. is an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for light trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series. For more information please visit www.worksport.com

About Franchise Holdings International

Listed on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol “FNHI” and currently in the process of a dual listing on a Canadian Stock Exchange, Franchise Holdings International’s strategy is to acquire business in the fastest growing business segments and to create shareholder value in the process. Once a business of interest is acquired, our mission is to further develop and accelerate the growth for all of our acquired subsidiaries. Currently the Corporation has one fully owned subsidiary, Worksport Ltd.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Steven Rossi

CEO & Director

Franchise Holdings International

.

T: 1-888-554-8789

E: Investors@franchiseholdingsinternational.com

Website: www.FranchiseHoldingsInternational.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond Franchise Holdings Internationals Inc.’s control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Franchise Holdings International Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.