Death Robs Zambian Rugby Family

Former Barclays, Kitwe Playing Fields, Lusaka Powerhouse and Zambia National Team player Ackim Mwale has died.

Mr Mwale, who twice stood for the Zambia Rugby Union Presidency against incumbent Gen Clement Sinkamba in 2014 and 2019 respectively, died in Lusaka at the University Teaching Hospital after a short illness. In his honor, the Rugby Union General Secretary Chola Katanga has since advised that a moment of silence be observed by all Teams in action this weekend of 1st June, 2019.

In a related matter, former Broken Hill, Green Eagles, Lusaka Powerhouse, Buffaloes and Zambia Rugby Scrumhalf Amon Chulu has also died. Both Ackim and Amos died on Friday 31st May, 2019.

Further details concerning the funerals and related matters will be advised in due course. The Zambia Rugby President on behalf of his Executive Committee, Chairpersons of Clubs and everyone else involved in rugby matters across the country, wishes God's comfort and strength upon the bereaved families. May his soul rest in eternal piece.

