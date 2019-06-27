California Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Person Anywhere in California with Mesothelioma to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste To Explain the Compensation Process

Call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of karst von Oiste to explain how the financial compensation process works.” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a person anywhere in California who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their immediate family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of karst von Oiste to explain how the financial compensation process works. At the same time-we would like to prepare the person with mesothelioma or their family members for the types of questions the lawyers will need. Answering these questions is vital because they become the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim.

The questions the California Mesothelioma Victims Center suggests include-the following:



*"Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos, especially if the exposure to asbestos occurred at a workplace or as an example while serving in the US Navy? What makes this difficult for a person with mesothelioma is the exposure to asbestos may have taken place thirty, forty or fifty years ago.

*"Does the person have a family member, a coworker a shipmate that witnessed their exposure to asbestos?

*"Frequently a person with mesothelioma will know exactly how they were exposed to asbestos because they were a plumber, insulator, a brake mechanic, an electrician or machinist and they worked with products or equipment that contained asbestos. In a state like California a person like this could receive a million dollar plus mesothelioma compensation settlement.

*"Before a person with mesothelioma or their family retains the services of a law firm to assist with compensation please call us at the California Mesothelioma Victims Center at 800-714-0303 so we can provide you with direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst has been assisting people with mesothelioma for a generation and he delivers superior mesothelioma compensation results for his clients."



For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these three hospitals:

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer. ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute: https://cancer.stanford.edu/

* University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California: https://mountzion. ucsfmedicalcenter.org/

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide unsurpassed service that is available to any diagnosed victim in California including communities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside, Fresno, Sacramento, Oceanside, Palm Springs, Riverside, Redding, or Eureka. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos In California include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers at Hunters Point, Long Beach, or San Diego, oil refinery workers in Long Beach or Martinez, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer happen to over a thousand people each year in California. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



