IPG Named the Most Creatively Effective Holding Company at U.S. Effie Awards

McCann Worldgroup named Most Effective Agency Network

Over 15 IPG Agencies among Top Winners, Across All Marketing Disciplines

McCann Worldgroup Receives Effie 50th Anniversary “5 for 50” Award for

“22 Years of Priceless” Mastercard Work

New York, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that the company took top honors at last night’s U.S. Effie Awards, the pre-eminent industry awards show that recognizes all forms of marketing that contribute to a brand's success. For the third year in a row, IPG was recognized as Holding Company of the Year; McCann Worldgroup was named Most Effective Agency Network and its “22 Years of Priceless” work for Mastercard was awarded a “5 for 50” award, marking Effie’s 50th Anniversary. Global Effie winners included FP7/McCann Dubai and MAGNA Global UAE, who were awarded a Silver Global Effie for work with Dubai Properties and FP7/McCann awarded a Bronze Global Effie for work with Arla Foods’ Puck.

/EIN News/ -- “We are thrilled to be named the most creatively effective holding company at the Effie U.S. Awards,” commented Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of Interpublic Group. “The Effie’s have long been one of our industry’s key measures of success in terms of growing our clients’ businesses, and it’s gratifying to be recognized as the leader in helping clients move the needle.”

Additional honors for IPG agencies included:

215 McCann for Minecraft, “Coral Crafters”

3PM Weber Shandwick for AB InBev, “Dilly Dilly”

Carmichael Lynch for Subaru, “Subaru Crosstrek – Amazon Infiltration”

Commonwealth//McCann for Chevrolet, “Shattering Perceptions”

Deutsch LA for Taco Bell, “Web of Fries”

Deutsch LA and Initiative for Diet Dr Pepper, “One Lil’ Man, Four Big Years”

FCB Health New York for SpeakENDO, “SpeakENDO Campaign”

FCB New York and Initiative for FDA’s The Real Cost, “Don’t Search It”

Fitzco for MedExpress, “Fail Fearlessly”

FRUKT for Sprint, “Fútbol Mode”

Golin for Tobacco Free Florida, “Tobacco Is No Joke” and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Tips From Former Smokers”

Initiative and DeVries Global for IHOP, “IHOb” and “Liberating A Legacy Pancake Brand Beyond Breakfast”

McCann New York for Lysol, “What It Takes To Protect” and National Geographic, “Planet or Plastic?”

McCann New York, McCann Health New York, DeVries Global and dna Communications for Mucinex, “#SuperSickMonday”

McCann New York, R/GA and Weber Shandwick for Verizon, “Answering the Call”

MRM//McCann West for Mitsubishi, “Tallest Building on the Internet”

MullenLowe U.S. and MullenLowe Open for Google Cloud, “Ask the Cloud”

MullenLowe U.S. and MullenLowe Mediahub U.S. for JetBlue, “Pie In The Sky”

MullenLowe U.S. for Burger King, “Turning Their Tweets Against Them” and “Prom King”, and E*TRADE, “Don’t Get Mad, Get E*TRADE”

R/GA New York for Samsung, “Samsung Note9 x Fortnite”

UM for Tourism Australia, “Dundee: A Tourism Campaign In Disguise”

Weber Shandwick for Excedrin, “Excedrin Works”

“Congratulations to all of this year’s Effie winners, who are now a part of Effie history,” said Traci Alford, President and CEO of Effie Worldwide. “We are proud to celebrate the success of such great brands and teams as Effie continues to evolve with the industry to ensure that effectiveness sits at the heart of what marketers do best, which is deliver growth.”

# # #

