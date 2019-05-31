NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Recaps 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

Star-Studded Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation Charity Boxing Night Among Highlights of 2019 Conference

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today recaps the recently concluded 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference, which took place May 22-23 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.



/EIN News/ -- This premier conference attracted approximately 300 publicly traded companies and privately held firms, which showcased their stories before more than 1,200 institutional investors, corporate clients and high net-worth individuals. In addition to informative company presentations taking place throughout the two main days, the conference included unique networking receptions held on the evenings of May 21 and 23 at The Beverly Hilton.

A key highlight of the conference was the 10th Annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night, which took place on May 22 in support of the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation, which raises funds to promote research and awareness for type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This star-studded event, emceed by Bill Bellamy, attracted celebrities that included Eddie Murphy, Usher, Magic Johnson, Cindy Crawford, Smokey Robinson, Taraji P. Henson, LL Cool J, Caitlyn Jenner and, of course, Sugar Ray Leonard himself and his lovely wife, Bernadette Leonard.

“This year’s B. Riley FBR conference was an extremely enjoyable experience for all who attended, and NetworkNewsWire was proud to take part as a platinum sponsor and media sponsor of the event,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for NetworkNewsWire. “The B. Riley FBR team was extremely gracious and helpful. Every aspect of the event reflected their diligence, hard work and commitment to excellence. Our team looks forward with great anticipation to the 2020 conference.”

For more information about B. Riley FBR, visit https://brileyfbr.com/ .

To view a summary on each of the presenting companies, visit http://conferences.networknewswire.net/2019/briley/

