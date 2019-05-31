President congratulates India's Premier on victory in elections

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 31 - Angolan Head of State João Lourenço Friday congratulated Narenda Damodardas Modi on his re-election for the position of Prime Minister of India in the legislative elections on May 23 this year.,

In his message, João Lourenço states that the results followed the acknowledgment of the efforts made in the last five years.

João Lourenço wished Narenda Modi good health, congratulations and many successes in fulfilling the noble mission that was once again entrusted by the Indian people.

In the document that reached Angop Friday, the Statesman states that the Angolan Government views India as a key partner to develop the two countries, as part of cooperation relations.

While closing the message, the President wished that, under this mandate, the two countries should outline programmes to intensify bilateral cooperation at different levels.

The Hindu nationalist party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Parliamentary elections in India, allowing the party to capture 303 seats in Parliament.

Sixty-seven percent of India's 900 million voters participated in the country's elections.

