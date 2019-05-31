Five Carahsoft Executives Honored as CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel

RESTON, Va., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named five company executives to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list (WOTC). CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.



/EIN News/ -- “Carahsoft is proud to have five of our most successful and innovative leaders recognized on the CRN list,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft’s president. “They are all dedicated to ensuring the success of their teams, partners and government customers, and I look forward to seeing their continued growth and success.”

Rebecca Brennan, Tiffany Goddard, Laura Markovich, Maryam Emdadi Smith and Cortney Steiner were among the nearly 700 female executives recognized by CRN for their exceptional leadership, visionary influence and dedication to the channel.

Rebecca Brennan : Rebecca is the Sales Director for Carahsoft’s Splunk Public Sector team. In 2018, Rebecca led the Splunk team to a 20% increase in sales growth and placement on over 30 public sector contract vehicles. This is the second time Rebecca has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list.

: Rebecca is the Sales Director for Carahsoft’s Splunk Public Sector team. In 2018, Rebecca led the Splunk team to a 20% increase in sales growth and placement on over 30 public sector contract vehicles. This is the Rebecca has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list. Tiffany Goddard : Tiffany serves as the Sales Director for the Citizen Experience, Law Enforcement and Geospatial teams at Carahsoft. Her most significant contributions this last year include establishing relationships with new vendor partners and developing more effective sales and marketing processes that have been adopted company-wide. These efforts led her team to a 122% increase in revenue in 2018. In January 2019, Tiffany was awarded Carahsoft’s President’s Award.

Tiffany serves as the Sales Director for the Citizen Experience, Law Enforcement and Geospatial teams at Carahsoft. Her most significant contributions this last year include establishing relationships with new vendor partners and developing more effective sales and marketing processes that have been adopted company-wide. These efforts led her team to a 122% increase in revenue in 2018. In January 2019, Tiffany was awarded Carahsoft’s President’s Award. Laura Markovich : Laura is the Sales Director for Carahsoft’s Tableau Public Sector business unit, one of the company’s fastest growing teams. She recently created the Carahsoft Customer Nurture Program, tailored toward increasing customer adoption and retention through collaboration with channel partners, which is now being implemented by other sales teams throughout the company.

Laura is the Sales Director for Carahsoft’s Tableau Public Sector business unit, one of the company’s fastest growing teams. She recently created the Carahsoft Customer Nurture Program, tailored toward increasing customer adoption and retention through collaboration with channel partners, which is now being implemented by other sales teams throughout the company. Maryam Emdadi Smith : Maryam serves as the Director of Sales for the Dell Technologies teams at Carahsoft. With a focus on partner enablement and channel education, Maryam and her teams added over 30 new partners and handled more than 50 training and marketing events in 2018. This is the second time Maryam has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list.

Maryam serves as the Director of Sales for the Dell Technologies teams at Carahsoft. With a focus on partner enablement and channel education, Maryam and her teams added over 30 new partners and handled more than 50 training and marketing events in 2018. This is Maryam has been recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel list. Cortney Steiner : Hired as Carahsoft’s second sales representative in 2004, Cortney was promoted to Director of Sales for the Adobe and Citizen Experience team in 2008, and now serves as Vice President of Sales at Carahsoft. Her commitment to add value and support to the channel is demonstrated through her team’s year-over-year growth and complementary training initiatives for end users. Cortney was also named to the 2019 Power 100 list, recognizing the top 100 members of the WOTC. This is her second time being recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel List.

“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements.”

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com

About The Channel Company



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com .

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.