Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and Encourages MGI Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI).



On November 14, 2018, a complaint was filed alleging that between February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018, defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) MoneyGram was aware for years of high levels of fraud involving its money transfer system; (ii) MoneyGram failed to implement appropriate anti-fraud countermeasures, in part, because doing so would adversely impact its revenue; and (iii) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the FTC, which had an agreed-upon order requiring MoneyGram to implement a comprehensive anti-fraud program.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into MoneyGram please go to https://bespc.com/moneygram/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

