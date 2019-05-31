PipelineDeals Launches the Women in Tech Scholarship

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PipelineDeals, the most adopted customer relationship management (CRM) software among small and midsize businesses (SMB), launched the Women in Tech Scholarship to celebrate and support women beginning careers in technology. The scholarship aims to encourage young women to pursue careers in computer science, engineering, and technical studies, and to become future leaders in these fields.

According to the National Center for Women and Information Technology Women in Tech Scorecard (NCWIT Scorecard), the percentage of female employment in computing and mathematical occupations has consistently hovered at about 25 percent since 2007. The study also found that women leave technology fields more than other science and engineering fields.

“Our industry is overdue in fostering diversity and inclusion. The Women in Tech Scholarship Program is one way we can continuously support future women leaders in tech,” said JP Werlin, Co-Founder and CEO of PipelineDeals. “As a software company, we want to bring about positive gains for women in technology by offering encouragement that can help motivate, open doors, and support educational finances. With a focus on supporting women in tech, we can be part of a longer-term solution.”

The scholarship recipient will be chosen based on an application process that will include a questionnaire and an essay. One winner will be awarded $2,500 to support their education. The PipelineDeals Women in Tech Scholarship committee is accepting applications until August 31, 2019.

A winner will be announced by September 30, 2019. For additional information, eligibility requirements and how to apply for the scholarship, please visit: www.pipelinedeals.com/scholarship

About PipelineDeals CRM

Founded in 2006, PipelineDeals is the most adopted CRM for small and midsize businesses, empowering sales teams across a breadth of industries to build game changing relationships. PipelineDeals is built around an easy-to-use and customizable user experience, sales focused features, and leading customer support and service. Today more than 18,000 users use PipelineDeals to gain visibility into their sales pipeline to accelerate opportunities and close more deals.

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, PipelineDeals has made the annual Inc. 5000 list since 2014, recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. For more information about PipelineDeals or to try a 14-day free trial, please visit http://www.pipelinedeals.com and engage with PipelineDeals on Twitter.

Marissa Heymeyer PipelineDeals 866-702-7303 mtejada1@hotmail.com

