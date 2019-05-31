Islamic Republic of Mauritania : Third Review Under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

May 31, 2019

Program implementation continued to be satisfactory despite a somewhat less favorable external environment in 2018. Macroeconomic stability was maintained, external debt to GDP declined, official reserves rose, and some fiscal space was created by strong revenue performance and exceptional extractive proceeds, albeit also by under-execution of public investment. Structural reform implementation progressed as planned. The economic outlook has improved, buoyed by more favorable terms of trade and the upcoming development of a large offshore gas field. Growth is projected to accelerate to 6¾ percent this year, supported by a recovery in extractive sectors and continued broad-based non-extractive growth reflecting strong domestic demand and budding diversification. Downside risks related to global economic developments, commodity price volatility, and regional security concerns remain elevated.