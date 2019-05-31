Association Welcomes New Board of Director Members

Leadership comprises representatives from small, mid-size and large companies.

AFCEA International is pleased to introduce the most recent military and information technology professionals to serve on the association's Executive Committee and Board of Directors. These leaders ensure the organization meets the needs of its members so AFCEA can fulfill its mission of connecting people, ideas and solutions globally.

NEW EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Craig Abod, Carahsoft

Joe Ayers, HPE

Scott Barnett, CenturyLink

Jane Brightwell, Walker and Associates

Lt. Gen. Robert Ferrell, USA (Ret.), World Wide Technology

Steve Harris, Dell EMC

Col. Ken Harrison, USA (Ret.), L3/Harris Corporation

Josh Jackson, SAIC

Maj. Gen. Jennifer Napper, USA (Ret.), Perspecta

Jeremy Spund, ICF, Young AFCEAN Representative to the Executive Committee

Brig. Gen. Andrew Twomey, USA (Ret.), ManTech

Leendert Van Bochoven, IBM

Brig. Gen. Paul Welch, USAF (Ret.), Raytheon

Xavier Williams, AT&T

NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEMBERS

Cynthia Barreda, NetCentrics Corporation

Brian Cooper, BrainTrust Holdings

Maj. Gen. John Davis, USA (Ret.), Palo Alto Networks

Theresa Fox, TechnoMile

Patricia Giesler, Giesler LLC

Allen Greene, Veritas

Capt. Glenn Hernandez, USCG (Ret.), OpEdge Solutions LLC

Alisha Kelly, Trace Systems, Young AFCEAN Representative to the Board of Directors

Bill Robinson, Frontier Technology

Rick Rosenburg, NTT DATA Services

Joyce Sidopoulos, MassRobotics

Adm. David Simpson, USN (Ret.), Virginia Tech

Thom Skinner, NETSCOUT

Yvonne Vermillion, Vermillion Enterprise Solutions LLC

John West, Verizon Enterprise Solutions

The complete list of AFCEA board of directors is available online.

AFCEA is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international organization that operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents.

AFCEA International, established in 1946, is a membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia. Join online.

Maryann Lawlor AFCEA International 7036316179 mlawlor@afcea.org

