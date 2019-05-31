Association Welcomes New Board of Director Members
Leadership comprises representatives from small, mid-size and large companies.
AFCEA International is pleased to introduce the most recent military and information technology professionals to serve on the association's Executive Committee and Board of Directors. These leaders ensure the organization meets the needs of its members so AFCEA can fulfill its mission of connecting people, ideas and solutions globally.
NEW EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Craig Abod, Carahsoft
Joe Ayers, HPE
Scott Barnett, CenturyLink
Jane Brightwell, Walker and Associates
Lt. Gen. Robert Ferrell, USA (Ret.), World Wide Technology
Steve Harris, Dell EMC
Col. Ken Harrison, USA (Ret.), L3/Harris Corporation
Josh Jackson, SAIC
Maj. Gen. Jennifer Napper, USA (Ret.), Perspecta
Jeremy Spund, ICF, Young AFCEAN Representative to the Executive Committee
Brig. Gen. Andrew Twomey, USA (Ret.), ManTech
Leendert Van Bochoven, IBM
Brig. Gen. Paul Welch, USAF (Ret.), Raytheon
Xavier Williams, AT&T
NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEMBERS
Cynthia Barreda, NetCentrics Corporation
Brian Cooper, BrainTrust Holdings
Maj. Gen. John Davis, USA (Ret.), Palo Alto Networks
Theresa Fox, TechnoMile
Patricia Giesler, Giesler LLC
Allen Greene, Veritas
Capt. Glenn Hernandez, USCG (Ret.), OpEdge Solutions LLC
Alisha Kelly, Trace Systems, Young AFCEAN Representative to the Board of Directors
Bill Robinson, Frontier Technology
Rick Rosenburg, NTT DATA Services
Joyce Sidopoulos, MassRobotics
Adm. David Simpson, USN (Ret.), Virginia Tech
Thom Skinner, NETSCOUT
Yvonne Vermillion, Vermillion Enterprise Solutions LLC
John West, Verizon Enterprise Solutions
The complete list of AFCEA board of directors is available online.
AFCEA is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international organization that operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents.
AFCEA International, established in 1946, is a membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia. Join online.
