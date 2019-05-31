Norway supports climate-resilient reconstruction after cyclones in Mozambique

‘The cyclones Idai and Kenneth caused massive devastation. Mozambique will require substantial international support for a long time to come. Norway will contribute approximately NOK 138 million to climate-resilient reconstruction, with an emphasis on vulnerable groups. This includes support for the reconstruction of critical energy infrastructure in the affected areas. Further support will be considered in the time ahead,’ said Dag-Inge Ulstein, Minister of International Development.

The cyclones Idai and Kenneth, which struck Mozambique in March and April, caused enormous devastation that will affect the country for a long time to come. The costs of reconstruction are expected to exceed USD 3 billion. Some 2 million people are affected, and the poverty rate is expected to increase considerably in the affected areas. Women, children and people with disabilities are particularly vulnerable.

‘Reports of the large-scale devastation in the wake of Idai and Kenneth have made a deep impression. As we now move into the reconstruction phase, it will be important to strengthen local communities so that they are more resilient and better equipped to handle future natural disasters, which unfortunately are bound to come,’ said Mr Ulstein.

Norway has supported the energy sector in Mozambique for many decades and will increase its support for the reconstruction of climate-resilient energy infrastructure. In addition to its bilateral support, Norway is also making significant contributions to the reconstruction efforts in Mozambique through multilateral channels, such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

Furthermore, Norway has contributed NOK 47 million in humanitarian aid to the three countries affected by Cyclone Idai and NOK 10 million to Mozambique and the Comoros following Cyclone Kenneth. Before the cyclones struck, Norway had already provided around NOK 21 million in humanitarian aid to the countries later affected by Cyclone Idai, through the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).



