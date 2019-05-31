Syneos Health Appoints Patrick Nealon, Head of Oncology

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health™ (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the appointment of Patrick Nealon as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Oncology Clinical Development. In this role, the Boston-based executive will oversee the company’s industry-leading clinical oncology operations.



/EIN News/ -- “Patrick’s extensive experience in oncology spans the development to commercial continuum, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Syneos Health,” said Paul Colvin, President, Syneos Health Clinical Solutions. “His track record for ushering multiple oncology drugs to market, married with his operational expertise, further bolsters our ability to provide oncology customers with end-to-end solutions aimed at speeding therapies to patients.”

An industry veteran with 30 years of expertise across pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device sectors, Nealon has spent the last 18 years focused on developing and commercializing oncology assets. He’s gained deep therapeutic expertise across all phases of drug development in increasingly complex and significant oncology-focused roles, most recently as Head of Global Program Management for Oncology at Servier Pharmaceuticals, Head of Global Program Management, Hematology and Oncology at Shire, and Head of Program Management, Hematology at Baxalta.

“I’m honored to join Syneos Health where we sync clinical and commercial insights to fuel faster and smarter oncology drug development,” said Nealon. “Leveraging a therapeutically dedicated team structure, strong site and investigator relationships, and best-in-class commercial expertise, the organization is purpose-built to accelerate the delivery of innovative therapies to patients with both rare and common cancers globally.”

Nealon and Syneos Health oncology experts will be onsite at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago at Booth 19147. The team will share insights gained from their work developing or commercializing 93% of oncology drugs approved by the FDA and 88% approved by the EMA in the last five years. Learn more about the Company’s oncology and hematology expertise, including adaptive, umbrella and basket trial experience designed to accelerate oncology development.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry-leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies, and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast .

