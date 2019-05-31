TRADITIONALLY UNEXPECTED - 80 YEARS OF ICONIC MOMENTS THROUGH THE COLLECTIVE YOU LENS

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver celebrates anniversary with contemporary photo exhibition by photographer Dennis Gocer and $80,000 signature package

Though it can be said that classics never age, Fairmont Hotel Vancouver celebrated its 80th Anniversary and the completion of a multi-phase $75 million renovation on May 25th, 2019. In homage to its history, the hotel collaborated with international portrait photographer Dennis Gocer to create a captivating photo exhibition that re-imagines eight decades of its iconic moments with a contemporary lens on traditional storytelling. Captured throughout the property, the scenes convey a timeless fashion story, complemented by diamond jewellery provided exclusively from De Beers Jewellers, including the Mosaic Necklace which boasts 1,314 diamonds and a total carat weight of 145.65 cts.

The exhibition debuted to the public May 24th, and is on display in the hotel’s lobby through 2019. Guests can experience a memorable moment of their own with the Signature Gold Portrait Package which includes a one-hour black and white portrait session with The Collective You and a two night stay in a luxurious and newly renovated Fairmont Gold Room. Fairmont Gold, a boutique hotel experience within the grand hotel, was designed for the most discerning guest with private check-in, concierge and exclusive lounge that serves complimentary breakfast, canapés and refreshments throughout the day. Reservations are available at 1-866-540-4452. For the over-the-top luxury seeker, the 80th Anniversary Iconic Moments Package features a bespoke professional photo shoot based on the hotel’s exhibition with Dennis Gocer that includes wardrobe, hair and make-up, a keepsake from De Beers Jewellery, and two nights in the Royal Suite, part of the Fourteenth Floor Heritage Suite Collection for $80,000 CAD. Reservations can be made through hvc.concierge@fairmont.com or at 1-866-540-4452.



Iconic moments that inspired the new photographs include Roy Rogers and his horse Trigger sneaking into the hotel’s Panorama Roof restaurant in 1940 for a photo opp. And, though the hotel has been frequented by many celebrities, dignitaries and royals over its eight decades, some of the most fascinating stories are about former staff. There’s the craftsman in the 1930’s who placed a newspaper and personal essay inside the gargoyle he was carving, and Ethel Ferguson, the housekeeper who hid over 200 pieces of Chippendale furniture around the hotel in the 1960’s during a “modernization” and only came clean after she approved of the new restoration plan more than 15 years later.



“We wanted to be able to tell our stories in an innovative way that connects with guests,” says Adam Laker, General Manager of Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. “Any heritage hotel can hand over a history brochure and trust that it’s read, but what we’ve hopefully done is create scenes that are so intriguing you want to stop and figure out what’s going on. We want guests to ask questions like, ‘Why is there a horse in the ballroom?’ and, ‘Who is this woman and why is the furniture stacked behind her?’”



Dennis Gocer is an international portrait photographer, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. Founder and Creative Director of The Collective You, Dennis has created portraits for brands such as Burberry, DeBeers, Tesla, and Omega. His work has been published internationally in Vogue, Wallpaper*, and Vanity Fair.







About Fairmont Hotel Vancouver:



Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, known as the ‘Castle in the City’, with its chateau-style green-clad copper roof and gargoyles is an architectural landmark in the heart of Downtown Vancouver. A registered heritage property operating since 1939, the hotel symbolizes grandeur and timeless elegance with service and hospitality that has earned it a Forbes Travel Guide Four Star Rating for four consecutive years. In spring 2019, Fairmont Hotel Vancouver complete a five-year multiphase renovation project showcasing a new lobby and restaurant, 507 new guest rooms, the luxurious Fourteenth Floor Heritage Suites and a new Fairmont Gold product featuring 42 renovated guest rooms, private lounge, dedicated concierge team and first-class services.

About Fairmont:

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 75 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world-leading travel and lifestyle group which invites travelers to feel welcome in almost 4,800 hotels, resorts and residences, along with some 10,000 of the finest private homes around the globe.



