‘Starting a New Job: Career Planning and Job Promotion Tactics for Motivated New Employees,’ by Robert Moment

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and The Get Hired Expert Robert Moment is pleased to announce the release of his new book Starting a New Job: Career Planning and Job Promotion Tactics for Motivated New Employees. Backed by years of industry experience and research, the book delivers practical advice on the best strategies that new employees can implement to make a great first impression.

“You have put in the hard work, made it through the interview process, got the job offer, and are ready to start your dream job,” says Moment. “But what’s next? Starting a new job can be overwhelming, and the first days and weeks on a job are critical in making a great first impression and setting yourself up for success.”

Throughout his book, Moment shares his expertise on a wide variety of topics that are important for new employees to master when starting a new job, no matter if the employee is new to the job market or a seasoned professional. Readers are walked through strategies to use in their first 30, 60, and 90 days in order to maximize success and to set themselves up for career advancement.

“Success starting a new job begins with a career plan to excel in your new position,” adds Moment. “In this book, I share proven methods broken down into easily digestible tactics and strategies to help new employees find success in their first 90 days on the job. Much of my book centers around goal setting for the first 90 days, as I’m a firm believer that having clear short- and long-term goals in place is the key to success in any aspect of life.”

In Chapter 1, Smart Moves Employees Make Starting a New Job, Moment shares practical tips that help employees find success in a new professional environment. Included in his tactics and strategies are the following:

• Listening and learning

• Observing the culture,

• Building relationships with team members

• Identifying key people in the organization

• And more

To support the content in Chapter 1, Moment has also created an informational video entitled 11 Success Strategies for Starting a New Job in the First 90 Days in Any Industry that arms readers with valuable information to assist them in getting off to a fast start when beginning a new job.

Chapter 2 of the book includes critical questions new employees should ask, while Chapters 3 through 5 walk readers through important milestones to achieve, along with actions to take during their first 30, 60, and 90 days on the job, respectively. Chapter 6 expands on the advice offered throughout the book and shares how new employees can actively create a one-year career advancement plan that sets them up for long-term success within their company.

To learn more about Starting a New Job: Career Planning and Job Promotion Tactics for Motivated New Employees by Robert Moment, or to purchase the book, visit http://www.howtoaceaninterview.com/.

About the Author:

Robert Moment is The Get Hired Expert and Interview Coach who specializes in teaching recent college grads and experienced professionals how to interview using skills and strategies that make them stand out, get hired, and make more money in this highly competitive job market.

To learn more about Moment and his new book, visit www.HowtoAceanInterview.com Connect with him on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/howtoaceajobinteview. Look for the Starting a New Job Group.





