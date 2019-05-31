Sunwing launches 2019/2020 Cruise Brochure with introductory savings offer of up to $200 per couple

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is pleased to announce that the 2019/2020 Cruise Brochure is now available and can be found at travel agencies across Canada or downloaded at sunwing.ca . Travellers can take advantage of cruise packages with three leading cruise lines: MSC Cruises , Norwegian Cruise Line and Marella Cruises that include round-trip flights on Sunwing Airlines from Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City, Ottawa, Moncton or Halifax; as well as pier transfers, accommodations, meals on board and more. Plus, from now until June 7, 2019 travellers can save up to $200 per couple on all Sunwing cruise packages for travel between December 17, 2019 and April 14, 2020.



Sunwing's 2019/2020 Cruise Brochure is now available





Vacationers can choose from two different ships with Norwegian Cruise Line , an award-winning cruise line that’s been providing resort-style experiences at sea for over 50 years. New for this season is the Norwegian Encore , which will set sail from Miami later this year. This brand-new ship offers non-stop activities like a water slide that will loop you around the side of the ship and the largest multi-level racetrack at sea. Travellers can explore exciting ports of call with the Eastern Caribbean itinerary including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. Also available from Miami is the popular Norwegian Escape that offers 20 decks of upscale amenities including a thrilling zipline circuit, world-class entertainment including Broadway shows and The Waterfront, a quarter-mile long oceanfront promenade lined with delicious restaurants and stylish bars.

Travellers can choose between three different ships with MSC Cruises , known for impressive architecture and exquisite on board facilities. New to the Sunwing lineup for 2019/2020 is the MSC Meraviglia . With sailings from Miami starting December 22, 2019, this modern cruise ship features an exciting water park and world-class entertainment including Cirque de Soleil shows. Vacationers can choose from several itineraries with unique ports of call like Belize, Honduras and MSC’s new private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas. Sunwing is also welcoming back several MSC favourites to its roster this year such as the MSC Armonia and the MSC Seaside , which both feature an exciting splash park, the relaxing MSC Aurea Spa and fun-filled kids clubs. Plus, Sunwing guests can enjoy the Easy Drink beverage package with a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks* included complimentary in their cruise package on board MSC cruise ships.

Finally, Sunwing is pleased to welcome back the perennially popular All inclusive Marella Discovery 2 , with sailings from Montego Bay, Jamaica starting December 17, 2019 including a complimentary beverage package and daily gratuities! Exclusive to Sunwing, this cruise ship features a wide selection of delicious restaurants and amenities such as an open-air cinema, mini-golf and a towering rock climbing wall. Marella Discovery 2 offers some of our most unique cruise itineraries with ports of call including Guatemala, Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica to name a few.

All Sunwing cruise packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access**, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Includes select bottled and draft beers, house wine by the glass, select spirits and cocktails, non-alcoholic cocktails, soft drinks and fruit juice by the glass, bottled mineral water and classic hot drinks. Stateroom mini-bar and specialty restaurants not included

**Available at select Canadian airports

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine***, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey.

***Service may be unavailable on select flights

