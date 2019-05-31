National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

/EIN News/ -- DULUTH, Ga., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) today announced its participation in the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. Reade Fahs, CEO, and Patrick Moore, CFO, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.



A live audio webcast of the presentation along with presentation slides will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.nationalvision.com/investors . The webcast will be archived and available on the website shortly after the event.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,100 retail stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the Company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses , Eyeglass World , Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs.

Contacts

National Vision Holdings, Inc.

David Mann, Vice President of Investor Relations

(470) 448-2448

Investor.Relations@nationalvision.com

Kristina Gross, Director of Communications

(470) 448-2355

Media@nationalvision.com







