North America Refuse Truck/Body Manufacturing Report 2019: Market Sizing, Key Segments, Demand Factors, Trends, and Outlook 2018-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refuse Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America: Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of Refuse Truck/Bodies in the USA and Canada. 2018 Analysis, 2019 - 2023 Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on refuse truck production in the USA and Canada aims at quantifying the market size and sub-segments for four types of refuse trucks/bodiesfront loaders, automated side loaders, manual side loaders/recyclers, and rear loaders.



Estimates of market sizing, key segmentation, demand factors, trends, and outlook have been included for each of the four refuse truck body types.



Refuse trucks are in strong demand, resulting from aging fleets, new emissions requirements, and pick up in core demand resulting from growing confidence of municipalities to enter into long-term waste management contracts.



Manufacturing activity ranges from regional one-product specialists to national brands that have most, if not the entire spectrum, of the identified product mix in their offerings. There is evidence of interest by larger companies in crossing over and adding to the product mix through acquisitions; such consolidations are expected to continue in this industry.



The product mix of refuse truck types in use is changing, with front loaders and automated side loaders growing in popularity. The increase in the versatility of the front loader truck with a can attachment has allowed its use in residential waste collection and has been a prime driver of this change.



The refuse truck/body business experienced healthy growth in 2018, with most manufacturers reporting improved sales. There was some impact on profitability because of higher material costs, particularly steel. Ownership of one leading manufacturer changed hands, demonstrating a strategic move towards offering a wide and comprehensive portfolio of products related to the waste and refuse hauling business.



The report provides a vista view of this vocational segment. Many smaller players at the local/regional level participate successfully in this activity but complicate the market size and competitive analysis picture, compared to the handful of national manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Scope



2 Product Types

2.1 Front Loaders

2.2 Automated Side Loaders

2.3 Manual Side Loaders

2.4 Rear Loaders



3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2018

3.1 Market Size: by Chassis Class

3.2 Market Size Estimates: Historical - 2013 - 2017



4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

4.1 Manufacturers by Type

4.2 Manufacturers' Product Mix

4.3 Market Shares: All

4.4 Market Shares: By Body Type

4.5 Market Shares: By Body Type & Chassis Class



5 Market Shares: By Body Type

5.1 Front Loaders

5.1.1 Front Loaders: By Chassis Class

5.2 Automated Side Loaders

5.2.1 Automated Side Loaders: By Chassis Class

5.3 Manual Side Loaders

5.3.1 Manual Side Loaders: By Chassis Class

5.4 Rear Loaders

5.4.1 Rear Loaders: By Chassis Class



6 Market Analysis

6.1 Average Price

6.2 Distribution Channels



7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors



8 Outlook 2019 - 2023



9 Production by Region



10 Key Manufacturer Data



11 Manufacturer Profiles (21 companies profiled)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kq2rrn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Trucks



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.