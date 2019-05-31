American Freight Furniture and Mattress Opens First Northeast Texas Location





Growing furniture retailer adds store in Tyler, Texas

Tyler, TX, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Freight Furniture and Mattress is opening its first Texas store in the northeast region on May 31, 2019. The new Tyler store is 20,000 square feet and is located at 305 N. Northwest Loop 323 Tyler, Texas 75702 next door to Dirt Cheap and near Walmart. The new store will create 8-12 new jobs.

“We’re very happy to open our newest location in Tyler,” said Kevin O’Keefe, Vice President. “The hardworking people in this Texas community need a furniture store that offers quality furniture and mattresses at everyday low prices. Plus, we’re excited to be near The University of Texas at Tyler to give students and faculty a discount furniture option. We offer free layaway, same-day delivery, and a flexible payment option to take it home today for $50 with low, easy payments. Our huge selection includes living room furniture, dining tables, accessories, mattresses, and bedroom sets at the lowest prices around. You can customize your own 7-piece living room package from $398 or get a whole house of furniture package—18 pieces starting at $998. Visit our new Tyler, Texas store today to see why American Freight is the best choice for quality furniture and mattresses.”

American Freight has always made it our mission to save customers money on quality furniture and mattresses while providing excellent customer service. We are able to do this by purchasing products directly from manufacturers and selling in warehouse-style stores. By cutting out the middle man and keeping the overhead low, American Freight is able to offer the lowest prices with quality service. This successful formula has made American Freight Furniture and Mattress one of the fastest-growing furniture retailers in the United States.

Weekly store hours for the new Tyler location are as follows:

· Monday-Thursday (12am-8pm)

· Friday (10am-8pm)

· Saturday (10am-7pm)

· Sunday (10am-5pm)

Our offerings include: living room – sofas, loveseats, sectionals, recliners, accent chairs, and coffee and end tables; bedroom – three, five, and seven-piece bedroom suites from Twin through King; dining room – five and seven-piece sets; mattresses – premiere foam, hybrid (innerspring and foam), innerspring and pocketed coil sets in all sizes; and accessories to complete your home selections. Customers can pay for items in full or take advantage of our payment plan options. We offer a 100% approved layaway program and no credit needed payment plans to help make your home comfortable and complete. Same-day delivery and pick up is available for all in-stock items.

About American Freight

Since 1994, American Freight Furniture and Mattress has been helping customers save money on quality furniture and mattresses. American Freight offers flexible payment options including free layaway and take it home today for $50 with low, easy payment plans (see www.americanfreight.com/50 for details). With over 160 stores and over 2 million satisfied customers, American Freight continues to grow while our mission remains the same: sell the best for less every day while delivering excellent customer service. See for yourself - shop at one of our 160+ stores or online and discover why American Freight is the place to go for all your home furnishing needs. We offer a low price match guarantee—visit https://www.americanfreight.com/price-match-policy/ for details. To learn more about American Freight Furniture and Mattress, visit www.americanfreight.com/ or follow us on Twitter @AmericanFreight and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmericanFreightFurniture .

Media Contact: Sophia Montealegre

740.363.2222 | smontealegre@americanfreight.us

