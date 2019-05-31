CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BV, WSR, BE and LYFT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



/EIN News/ -- BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV)

Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant to the IPO completed around July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2019

The complaint alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements in the Offering Documents relating to the IPO, including omitting or failing to disclose that: (i) a material portion of BrightView’s contracts were underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the Company; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView would implement a “managed exit” strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers; (iii) this “managed exit” strategy would negatively impact BrightView’s future revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so well into fiscal year 2019; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR)

Class Period: May 9, 2018 - February 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Whitestone REIT made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) Whitestone was incorrectly recognizing assets and liabilities associated with its contribution to Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP; (3) the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 were overstating revenues; (4) the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 could no longer be relied upon; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Bloom Energy common stock pursuant or traceable to Bloom Energy’s July 2018 IPO.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that Bloom Energy's Registration Statement was materially misleading as it failed to disclose known events and trends that were severely affecting the Company’s business and that made investment in Bloom Energy significantly riskier than presented in the Registration Statement. In particular, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing material construction delays. These construction delays would cause system deployments (or “acceptances” as Defendants referred to them) to fall significantly below even the low end of the Company’s previously announced guidance. While the Registration Statement purported to warn of risks that “may arise,” which could materially affect the Company, in actuality these material negative events were already occurring. As a result, the representations and purported risk disclosures were false and misleading because, by the time of the IPO, construction delays had already impacted or would soon impact Bloom Energy’s ability to deliver acceptances in line with its guidance.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQGS: LYFT)

Class Period: pursuant or traceable to the Company's Offering and Registration Statement issued in relation to the March 28, 2019 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

According to the lawsuit, Lyft’s Offering materials issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose that: (1) Lyft’s claimed ridesharing position was overstated; (2) more than 1,000 of the bicycles in Lyft’s rideshare program suffered from safety issues that would lead to their recall; (3) Lyft’s drivers were becoming disincentivized from driving for Lyft; (4) Lyft failed to warn investors that a labor disruption could affect its operations; and (5) as a result, Lyft’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

