Natur International Corp. Enters into an LOI with a Leading Horticultural Innovator to Plant the Seeds of a New European Hemp Powerhouse

Natur sets sights on European market leadership in industrial hemp derivative consumer goods.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands , May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Natur International Corp. (OTC: NTRU) today announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) for an exchange of shares in a large European horticultural seed production and breeding center. The group would have access to organic hemp-based isolates and oils with specific characteristics and traits to enable Natur to expand its product range significantly with truly functional proprietary formulations. The result would assemble hemp-based intellectual property which is a sustainable competitive advantage. The company’s new opportunity brings forth leading nano-technologies, along with a joint venture with a Peruvian cultivator managing 4,000 hectares of land which can be deployed when needed.

“This new group intends to leverage generations of Dutch horticultural research and breeding experience. This complements Natur’s mission to introduce culturally relevant industrial hemp consumer goods. Each product can be presented with defined efficacy specific to the molecular structure of our CBD derivatives,” explains Rob Paladino, CEO of Natur.

Natur provides nutrient-dense, functional consumer goods featuring hemp derivatives CBD, terpenes, vitamins and minerals for foods and beverages, cosmetics, pet care, nutraceuticals and the beauty sector. This developing collaboration enables critical, leading-edge expertise, in a rapidly growing space, to include seed breeding, nano-molecular IP, ortho-molecular CBD innovation, manufacturing and distribution capabilities. It forms the structure for a partnership poised to dominate the EU market and penetrate the American market. The combined entity can make tested and trusted CBD consumer products and ingredients available for both the B2B and direct-to-consumer markets.

/EIN News/ -- Consumers recognize the need for daily consumption of cannabidiol (CBD), but find limited access to healthy, safe and quality certified CBD-infused products that will truly deliver their daily dose of effective ingredients. There is a growing desire, particularly amongst millennials and Generation Z, for access to health and wellness on the go. Critical to these consumers, known to the CEO of the large European horticultural firm, is complete supply chain integrity.

About Natur International Corp.

Natur markets “farm-to-functional” organic and/or all-natural plant-based consumer products. The product portfolio has recently been expanded to include full-spectrum cannabinoids (CBD)-based consumer products including cosmetic, beauty, pet care, nutraceuticals and other products in the health and wellness sector. Natur applies technologically advanced solutions to both product development and consumer enjoyment as a true and certified “breed to brand” experience, available anytime, anyplace, anywhere. The company is building a leading-edge, safe and transparent supply chain for all customers.

Visit the website at www.int.natur.eu

To Contact

Media Relations

Natur International Corp.

011.31.20.578.7700

ir@natur.eu





Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.