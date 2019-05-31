CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EB, FSNN, ZGNX and XENT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



/EIN News/ -- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB)

Class Period: Purchasers of shares (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering; and/or (b) between September 20, 2018 and March 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Eventbrite, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s migration of customers from Ticketfly to Eventbrite was progressing slower than expected; (2) as a result, the Ticketfly integration would take longer than expected; (3) as a result, the Company’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Fusion Connect, Inc. (OTCMKTS: FSNN)

Class Period: August 14, 2018 - April 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The complaint alleges that Fusion made materially false and misleading statements, later admitting that the process used by certain of its Birch subsidiaries for capitalizing costs associated with the customer on-boarding process and the related judgments and estimates were not designed with sufficient precision, leading to an overstatement of the Company's earnings (or net loss) of between $1.7 million and $2.3 million in the quarter ending on June 30, 2018, and between $3.4 million and $4.1 million in the quarter ending September 30, 2018.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 - April 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Zogenix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset; (ii) consequently, Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA was unlikely to gain FDA approval; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQGM: XENT)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 - May 6, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Intersect ENT, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intersect lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA, Intersect’s sinus implant; (2) Intersect’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) Intersect’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt Intersect’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) Intersect would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Intersect’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



