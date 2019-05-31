Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group Hosts Board Member Educational Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Troy, MI, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group recently hosted an educational seminar for board members at the Novi Civic Center in Novi, Michigan.



The event hosted more than 35 board members that listened to a presentation by industry expert Kevin Hirzel, managing member of Hirzel Law, PLC., regarding the process for amending condominium and homeowners’ association documents.



The seminar also explored the top reasons why community associations should amend their articles of incorporation, master deed, bylaws or other restrictive covenants. Other issues that were discussed included recent changes to the Michigan Non-profit Corporation Act, director liability, removal of developer-related items after the transitional control date, provisions that are needed to enforce the governing documents, and how to address technological and societal changes.



“Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group believes an educated board is a successful board,” stated Kirk Bliss, Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group president. “We are dedicated to providing board members with the resources, skills, and training needed to make informed decisions on behalf of their homeowners and help their communities fulfill its potential and thrive.”



