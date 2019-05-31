The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PSMT, T, MWA and DLNG

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Class Period: October 26, 2017 to October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The lawsuit alleges PriceSmart, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) the Company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) increasing competition negatively impacted the Company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

Class Period: (a) Shares purchased pursuant to the June 2018 acquisition of and merger with Time Warner and/or (b) shares purchased between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, AT&T Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AT&T had substantially increased prices, while at the same time discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service; (ii) as a result, DirecTV Now subscribers were leaving (i.e., not renewing) as soon as their promotional discount periods expired, while at the same time new potential DirecTV Now customers were unwilling to pay the higher prices and therefore not subscribing at all; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA)

Class Period: May 9, 2016 to August 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Mueller Water Products, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate testing for product quality; (2) certain products with radio components were susceptible to fail prematurely; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur increased expenses, including warranty costs; (4) these costs would materially impact the Company’s financial statements; (5) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over warranty costs and estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG)

Class Period: February 16, 2018 to March 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

During the class period, Dynagas LNG Partners LP allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the terms of the Company’s long-term contracts on its liquid natural gas ships, Arctic Aurora and Ob River, were unfavorable and resulted in the Company's inability to sustain its quarterly distributions. As a result of the Defendants’ false and misleading statements and omissions, Dynagas securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. Such inflation was removed when it was revealed that the Arctic Aurora and the Ob River were commencing employment under new extended charter contracts which were at lower rates compared to the previous charter contracts, thereby undermining the Company’s ability to make future distributions.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

