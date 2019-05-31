Stefanini acquires TecCloud in Brazil and starts offering services in datacenter

The company is developing a new scalable cloud solution that offers greater added value to the customer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, announced in Brazil that the company acquired 60 percent of TecCloud , part of the group Correa da Silva focused on datacenter, infrastructure, telecom and technology services. The Correa da Silva group includes companies such as Embratec/Goodcard, Topazio Bank, Intercity Hotels, Sack & Pay, GetNet, and other worldwide operations.



The new company of the Stefanini Group has three datacenters located in Porto Alegre and Campo Bom (RS), Brazil. The space dedicated to data processing is classified as tier 3, which designates environments with total infrastructure of HVAC and network, making maintenance possible without any interruption in the process.

According to Rogério Vinícius, IT director at Stefanini, the goal with TecCloud acquisition is to offer and deliver solutions that can be easily scalable with other applications of its clients.

"Our goal is to deliver value-added proposals and maintain the infrastructure as a service, management solutions and integration with other clouds," said Vinícius.

In June 2018, Stefanini began the process of upgrading the infrastructure and migrated to hyperconvergence, bringing twice the processing capacity to its existing base.

"At first, we wanted to just implement a technological refresh, but it ended up making room for a new business, the cloud service,” said Vinícius. “With this initiative, we started to work even more with service solutions (SaaS), and at the moment, we are preparing a cloud offering that we intend to announce to the market soon.”

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a global company with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017. The corporate global headquarters is located in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with the European headquarters in Brussels and the North American headquarters in metropolitan Detroit.

Further information is available on the company’s website, www.stefanini.com .

