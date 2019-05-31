Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market, 2024: Cloud Exchanges - The Next Chapter in the Cloud Brokerage Story

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) in US$ Million.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Segments:



Cloud Brokerage Services

Cloud Brokerage Enablement Solutions

The report profiles 55 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

Appirio (USA)

BMC Software, Inc. (USA)

Capgemini S.A (France)

CenturyLink (USA)

Cisco (USA)

Cloudability Inc. (USA)

CloudMore (Sweden)

ComputeNext (USA)

Dell Boomi (USA)

DoubleHorn, LLC (USA)

Forcepoint (USA)

IBM (USA)

Jamcracker, Inc. (USA)

Liaison Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Neostratus (Hungary)

OpenText Corp (Canada)

RightScale, Inc (USA)

Spotinst (Israel)

Veeam Software. (Switzerland)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Cloud Brokerage Services

Cloud Brokerage Enablement Solutions



2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Commoditization of Cloud Computing Spawns the Evolution of Cloud Service Brokerage

Cloud Exchanges: The Next Chapter in the Cloud Brokerage Story

Rise of Multi-Cloud Environment Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Cloud Services Brokerage

Management Overheads Associated With Multi-Cloud Sourcing Strategy Brings Third Party Cloud Services Brokerage Under the Spotlight

Elimination of Vendor Lock-In: The Primary Tenet of Cloud Brokerage

Cloud Service Providers too Stand to Benefit from Third Party Cloud Services Brokerage

Growing Focus on Internally Handling Cloud Brokerage Functions Spurs Sales of CSB Enablement Solutions

Asia-Pacific: An Emerging Opportunity for CSBs

Robust Adoption of Public Cloud Services Provides the Foundation for Growth

Rise of Federated Clouds & the Need to Optimize Costs & Leverage Cheap Spare Cloud Capacity of Service Providers While Circumventing the Caveat to Discounts Drives New Service Opportunities for CSBs

Growing Security Concerns of Cloud Services to Boost Demand for CSBs

Rising Demand for Hybrid IT & Multi-Sourced Operating Models Augurs Well for the Market

Cloud Brokers Focus On the Development of App Stores as the First Step Towards Establishing White Label Cloud Service Marketplace

Availability of Platforms for Establishing P2P Marketplace Allows White Labelling of Cloud Brokerage

SMBs to Drive Growth in Cloud Brokerage Market

High Profile Cloud Aggregators Role Continues to Evolve

Telecom Service Providers Make a Mark as Cloud Aggregators

Innovation & Service Differentiation: Key Strategies to Stay Afloat in the Market in the Highly Competitive Market

Issues & Challenges

Emergence of Branded Private Cloud Marketplaces Magnifies the Risk of CSP & Broker Lock-Ins

Lack of Definite Framework for Defining Cloud Service Brokerage Fuels Confusion

Inadequate Awareness Levels

Market Outlook



3. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

Introduction

Aggregation

Arbitrage

Integration

Customization

Advantages of a CSB Service

Lower Cost

Ease-of Use

Access to Latest Cloud Services

Compare & Contrast

Easy-to-Understand SLA

Ease of Deployment

Enhanced Interface

Specific Qualities Required From A Cloud Service Broker:

Capacity Management

Business Continuity

Cost Optimization

A Thorough Knowledge Pertaining to Cloud Market

A Firm Relationship with Cloud Service Provider

A Detailed Awareness of the Client's Industry

Expertise with Assimilating Services



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 Focus on Select Players



4.2 Service/Product Launches

Pivotal Software Releases Spring Cloud Open Service Broker 3.0.0.M1

Yandex Launches Yandex.Cloud Platform

VMware Launches Series of New Cloud Services

Telarus Launches in Australia with Tradewinds Brokerage

Accenture and Google Cloud Launches the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group (AGBG)

Atos Launches New Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Service

DoubleHorn Releases DoubleHorn Marketplace Cloud Pricing Tool

dinCloud Launches Cloud Services for Lending Industry

Cloud Distribution Announces Your Cloud - (CSB) Platform

The Cloud Foundry Foundation Launches Open Service Broker API Project



4.3 Recent Industry Activity

Saxo Bank Partners with Microsoft for Cloud Services

Google Partners with Cisco for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Services

Jamcracker Partners with Lintasarta for B2B Cloud Marketplace Service

Techwave to Acquire iMicron

Jamcracker Adds Support for IaaS CMP Functionality



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



6.2 Japan

Market Analysis



6.3 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

CSB Market Benefits from Steady Rise in Cloud IT Spending

B. Market Analytics



6.4 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



6.5 Rest of World

Market Analysis



7. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 59)

The United States (32)

Canada (2)

Japan (1)

Europe (16) France (3) Germany (1) The United Kingdom (2) Rest of Europe (10)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)



