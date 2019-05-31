Global Ophthalmology Market 2019-2025 - Prevalence of Eye Disorder / Rising R&D in the Industry / Growing Geriatric Population / Increasing Awareness

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmology Market by Segment, by Disease, by Drug Class, by Region - Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ophthalmic drug delivery has been one of the most daunting tasks for clinicians. With the advent of novel drug delivery techniques, unique delivery systems of drug administration have been introduced into the market. Novel dosage form mainly comprises of microemulsions, nanosuspensions, dendrimers, niosomes, liposomes, etc.



Eyes are one of the most vital sensory organs and are the second most complex after brain. It is a vulnerable organ with various disorders that can threaten its structure, function or both. Ophthalmology is a branch of medicine and surgery which deals with the diagnosis and treatment of eye disorders. Some of the most common eye disorders are refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism; glaucoma, ocular infections and inflammation such as conjunctivitis, blepharitis, keratitis; dry eye; cataract; and retinal diseases.



Treatment paradigm of eye disorders primarily aims to reduce inflammation, repairs traumatic injuries, and improves or saves eyesight. Treatment comprises of medication, surgery, prescription glasses or contact lenses and treatment of systemic conditions affecting the eye. Prevalence of eye disorders has been increasing incessantly.



This is expected to boost the global ophthalmic market. Furthermore, other factors such as rising R&D in the industry, growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness are also expected to drive growth. However, the market faces various challenges due to the high cost of diagnosis & treatment, patent expiration of blockbuster ophthalmic drugs and limited insurance coverage.



Major industry players operating in the global ophthalmology market include Novartis AG, Bausch & Lomb, Inc., F.Hoffman La-Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan PLC, among others.



These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, and financial analysis. It also compiles the performance comparison of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in the global ophthalmology market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Ophthalmology

3.1 Background

3.2 Eye Disorders



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Segment

4.2.2 Market Share by Indication

4.2.3 Market Share by Drug Class

4.2.4 Market Share by Products

4.2.5 Market Share by Product Type

4.2.6 Market Share by Dosage Type

4.2.7 Market Share by Region



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 Segments

5.1.1 Surgical

5.1.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.1.2 Implantable Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.1.3 Consumables Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.1.4 Equipment/Others Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Vision Care

5.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2.2 Contact Lenses Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Disease

5.2.1 Retinal Disorder

5.2.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.1.2 Market Share by Disease Type

5.2.1.3 nAMD Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.1.4 DME/DR Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.2 Glaucoma

5.2.3 Dry Eye

5.3 Drug Class

5.3.1 Anti-Glaucoma Drugs

5.3.2 Dry Eye Drugs

5.3.3 Anti-Infective Drugs



6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 The US

6.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2.2 Market Share by Dosage Type

6.1.2.3 Market Share by End-Users

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.1.2 Advent of Novel Drug Delivery Techniques

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Prevalence of Eye Disorder

7.2.3 Rising R&D in the Industry

7.2.4 Growing Geriatric Population

7.2.5 Increasing Awareness

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 High Cost of Diagnosis & Treatment

7.3.2 Patent Expiration of Blockbuster Ophthalmic Drugs

7.3.3 Limited Insurance Coverage



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Share Analysis

8.2 Financial Analysis



9. Company Profiles

9.1 Novartis AG

9.2 Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

9.3 F.Hoffman La-Roche

9.4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

9.5 Allergan PLC



