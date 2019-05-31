Global Durable Juvenile Products Market Outlook & Opportunities 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Durable Juvenile Products Market - [(By Products - Strollers & Prams, Baby Car Seat, Cribs & Cots; and By Region- North America (The US & Canada), Europe (The UK & Germany) & Asia Pacific (China & India)] Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific growth opportunities in the global durable juvenile products market.

Technological advancement has revolutionized every industry and juvenile durable products are no exception. In recent years, various manufacturers have recognized the potential to equip juvenile products with innovative technologies. This has led to the advent of products such as Smart Cot', multifunctional strollers, etc.



Durable juvenile products comprise of products such as strollers, prams, cribs, cots, baby car seat, bicycles, tricycles, etc. These are specially designed for children under the age of twelve years. These products aim to provide comfort, safety, ease, and convenience to both parents and kids. Mobile baby carriers such as strollers, car seats and carriers, walkers and high chairs make up the largest product segment of the industry. Out of these, strollers are one of the highest selling baby products in the market.



Growth of global durable juvenile products market is propelled by rising in the number of affluent parents with high discretionary expenditure, growth in the number of women workforce, increasing urbanization and emergence of e-commerce. However, the market faces several challenges such as declining birth rates, high cost of raw materials, stringent safety requirements and lack of awareness.



Major industry players operating in the global durable juvenile products market include Dorel Industries Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Summer Infant, Inc., Britax Childcare Group Limited, Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Artsana Group, among others.



These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, and financial analysis. It also compiles the performance comparison of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in the global durable juvenile products market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Durable Juvenile Durable Products

3.1 Overview

3.2 Classification

3.2.1 Strollers

3.2.2 Cribs

3.2.3 High Chairs

3.2.4 Children Car Safety Seats

3.2.5 Tricycles



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Region

4.2.2 Market Share by Distribution Channel



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 Strollers & Prams

5.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Market Share by Region

5.2 Baby Car Seat

5.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.2 Market Share by Product Type

5.2.3 Market Share by Region

5.3 Cribs & Cots

5.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3.2 Market Share by Product Type



6. Regional Analysis

6.1 Asia Pacific

6.1.1 Durable Juvenile Products Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 Stroller & Prams Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3 Baby Car Seat Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.4 Cribs & Cots Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.5 China

6.1.6 India

6.2 North America

6.2.5 The US

6.2.6 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.6 The UK

6.3.7 Germany



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.1.2 Growing Demand for Premium Durable Juvenile Product

7.1.3 Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Products

7.1.4 Innovative Products

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Rise in per Capita Disposable Income

7.2.2 Growth in Number of Women Workforce

7.2.3 Increasing Urbanization

7.2.4 Emergence of e-commerce

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Declining Birth Rates

7.3.2 High Cost of Raw Materials

7.3.3 Stringent Safety Requirements

7.3.4 Lack of Awareness



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Financial Analysis

8.2 Market Share Analysis



9. Company Profiles

9.1 Dorel Industries Inc.

9.2 Newell Brands Inc.

9.3 Summer Infant, Inc.

9.4 Britax Childcare Group Limited

9.5 Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

9.6 Artsana Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zbom3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Baby and Child Products



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.