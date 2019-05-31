Global Antifungal Drugs Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Antifungal Drugs Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

An antifungal drug, also known as an antimycotic medication, is a pharmaceutical fungicide or fungistatic used to treat and prevent mycosis such as athlete's foot, ringworm, candidiasis (thrush), serious systemic infections such as cryptococcal meningitis, and others. Such drugs are usually obtained by a doctor's prescription, but a few are available OTC (over-the-counter).

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional segment for the antifungal drug market in 2017 within the forecast period due to the rapid spread of fungal infection in this region. Asia Pacific accounted as a leading market of the global antifungal drug market in 2015 in terms of growth.

The global Antifungal Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Antifungal Drugs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Antifungal Drugs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Antifungal Drugs in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Antifungal Drugs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Antifungal Drugs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Asperqillus

Alternaria

Abbott Laboratories

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Bayer Healthcare

Novartis

Sanofi-Aventis

Merck

Kramer Laboratories

Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Gilead

Market size by Product

Clotrimazole.

Econazole.

Miconazole.

Terbinafine.

Fluconazole.

Ketoconazole.

Amphotericin.

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Antifungal Drugs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Antifungal Drugs market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Antifungal Drugs companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Antifungal Drugs submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Antifungal Drugs are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Antifungal Drugs market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

