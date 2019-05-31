GHC Summit at Harvard Medical School Announces Cannabis Science as Industry Partner in the Launch of the International Phytomedicines Institute at Harvard Medical School

IRVINE, CA, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the research and development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is proud to announce it has been introduced as one of the key industry partners in the recently launched, ground-breaking International Phytomedicines Institute (IPI) at Harvard Medical School.



Cannabis Science Harvard IPI Work and Induction





The International Phytomedicines Institute (IPI), launched during this year’s Harvard GHC Summit, is a transformative initiative by the Global Health Catalyst designed to elevate phytomedicines in global health, accelerate clinical translation and commercialization of evidence-based plant medicines/healthcare products and provide a world class core facility for research, and consultation on medicinal plants.

The IPI aims to leverage the best science, technology, and education from Harvard and partner institutions such as University of Oxford, Purdue University, University of Pennsylvania, Baylor College of Medicines, Brigham Woman’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Heidelberg University, University of Massachusetts Lowell, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Smithsonian Institute Washington DC, and IBM, to name a few. The Harvard GHC Summit had the pleasure to announce some of its newest IPI collaborators including some of the Greatest NFL players of all time and their organizations, Nestre, Lockeroom Consulting, and Primitive.

Recently, over 33 USA states and a growing number of countries have now legalized medical cannabis. The National Institutes of Health, and World Health Organization encourage research on medical cannabis for treating cancer and associated side effects, treatment of other diseases including pain, neurological disorders and so forth. Moreover, it is estimated that of the 300,000 plant species that exist in the world, only 15% have been evaluated to determine their pharmacological potential.

With over a billion people using medicinal plants but with little or no scientific evidence on efficacy and toxicity, top scientists from Harvard and the world’s best Universities have teamed up and are developing win-win cross-disciplinary collaborations and partnerships with phytomedicine industry pioneers and leaders as well as over 800 million stakeholders to generate evidence-based pharmaceutical grade products with scientifically established efficacy and toxicity assessment for global health and economic development.

For information on the IPI, please visit:

http://ghc.bwh.harvard.edu/harvard-ipi/

Dr. Wil Ngwa, Director, Harvard GHC, presented ground breaking progress with the Company’s newest research investigating the potential use of a proprietary extract from the Justicia plant to treat a number of blood disorders and to convert this potential high impact medicinal plant into evidence-based pharmaceutical grade products for global health and economic development.

Initial studies of the isolated Justicia plant compound reveal remarkably high levels of hemoglobin – 7 times more than found in humans– and other blood components justifying their use in the treatment of blood disorders. Justicia also offers an unusual source of heme iron with major potential for scale as a remedy for treating anemia, and other potential indications.

The audience listened in amazement as Dr. Wil proclaimed, “It is a plant, and it actually tastes like meat; Long Live the Cows!” Dr. Wil then went on to say the research reports are being vetted now and the official publication of our scientific research results are expected to be released shortly.

The Company unveiled a few prototype products based on the current research on the proprietary extract from the Justicia plant. These products are in the forms of pills, mixing powders, and drinks, all designed for anemic, enhanced blood health conditions and therapeutic improvements. This is a biomaterial that could serve as a blood substitute for laceration blood loss trauma, emergency room universal use, and when mixed with all sorts of culinary ingredients the production of meat substitutes becomes the highlight of the larger picture with profound economic development effects.

“This year was special for sure! The Harvard GHC Summits’ new partnership with the NFL Players, the launch of the Harvard International Phytomedicines Institute, the unveiling of the initial Justicia product samples and groundbreaking research. The serious progress we are having with our African Economic Development Plan (AEDP) meetings and our planning sessions with Governors, Ambassadors, Cabinet Ministers, and other public-sector leaders from several developing countries throughout Africa and the Caribbean, all with one common goal: let’s start now! We are expecting some very exciting outcomes and some outstanding growth opportunities from all this progress; all we need now is more good people!” concluded Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, President and CEO, Co-Founder, Cannabis Science, Inc.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832

Attachment

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.