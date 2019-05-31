ADVISORY: Keith Reardon, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Product Supply Chain and JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer to address investor conferences on June 5 and 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keith Reardon, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Product Supply Chain and JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address two investor conferences in early June:

Keith Reardon, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Product Supply Chain will address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit in Chicago, IL on June 5, 2019 starting at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT);



JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer will address the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference in New York, NY on June 6, 2019 starting at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

CN will provide a live audio webcast of the presentations via the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.cn.ca/en/investors .

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca .





Contacts: Media

Jonathan Abecassis

Senior Manager

Media Relations

(514) 399-7956 Investors

Paul Butcher

Vice-President

Investor Relations

(514) 399-0052







