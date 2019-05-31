Carbon Black to Present at the William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK), a leader in cloud endpoint protection, today announced that its President and CEO, Patrick Morley, and CFO, Steve Webber, will present at the William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL.



The Carbon Black presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be available via live webcast and available on the “Events” page of the Carbon Black investor relations website at https://investors.carbonblack.com/.

/EIN News/ -- About Carbon Black

Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) is a leader in cloud endpoint protection dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The CB Predictive Security Cloud® (PSC) consolidates endpoint protection and IT operations into an extensible cloud platform that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, Carbon Black has key insights into attackers’ behaviors, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.

More than 5,300 global customers, including 35 of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to protect their organizations from cyberattacks. The company’s partner ecosystem features more than 500 MSSPs, VARs, distributors and technology integrations, as well as many of the world’s leading IR firms, who use Carbon Black’s technology in more than 500 breach investigations per year.

Carbon Black and the CB Predictive Security Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau, ICR

investorrelations@carbonblack.com

646-277-1251

Director of Global Communications

Ryan Murphy, Carbon Black

Senior PR Manager

rmurphy@carbonblack.com

917-693-2788

SOURCE: Carbon Black, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.