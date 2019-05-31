Heartland at Leading Edge of Banking With Launch of Online Business Account Opening

DUBUQUE, Iowa, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) launched online account opening for business deposit products, complementing its current online account opening for consumer deposit products. Business customers can now open checking, savings and money market accounts online. In an industry where technology is quickly moving toward digital connectivity, online account opening for business is a critical step in meeting customer needs.



“Businesses are the heart and soul of our community, and we are excited to launch this service,” said Bruce Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer at Heartland. “Business owners are busy, and we’ve worked to make our online process convenient and easy to use.”

“Online account opening for businesses is only offered by a few banks in the U.S.,” said Lee. “The benefits of our local community banking model, coupled with the technology of online account opening for businesses, gives us a unique competitive advantage and fulfills our commitment to provide the Big Bank Punch, with the Community Bank Touch.”

Lynn H. “Tut” Fuller, who oversees digital strategy for all of Heartland, believes development in this space is critical for the success of their banks. “We believe business demands in the online channel follow the lead of individual consumers,” said Fuller. “Businesses look for an online experience that is just as cutting edge as other high-tech companies such as Amazon or Apple. As an organization, we are committed to making our services available to customers when and where they want them. Convenience is becoming a service standard.”

“Our goal is to provide our customers with a holistic digital banking experience and foster seamless communication between our customers and our team,” said Fuller. “Having a complete, full service bank in your hand — that’s powerful.”

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland is a diversified financial services company with assets of approximately $12.0 billion (including the assets of Bank of Blue Valley). The Company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services and insurance services to individuals and businesses. After giving effect to the acquisition of Bank of Blue Valley, Heartland has 119 banking locations serving 88 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland is available at www.htlf.com.

CONTACT: Laura Hughes Executive Vice President Chief Marketing Officer 563.589.2148 lhughes@htlf.com

