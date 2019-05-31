BENEO Focuses on Prebiotic Chicory Root Fiber for Digestive Health at IFT

Consumers Show High Interest in the Gut Microbiome as Contributor to Overall Well-Being

According to a 2018 survey by Health Focus International, nearly 7 in 10 U.S. consumers are affected by digestive issues or concerned about digestive health. The survey also noted that 1 in 3 U.S. consumers are very or extremely interested in the gut microbiome. A 2019 Wizer Consumer Insights study confirmed that in the U.S., 68 percent of the respondents are interested in purchasing and consuming products that promote digestive health, naturally.

“Digestive health remains a key trend in the U.S. with consumers being increasingly interested in the microbiome and how a healthy gut impacts the entire body. BENEO’s natural prebiotic fibers give consumers great-tasting ingredients that effectively support digestive health by feeding the microbiome. Chicory root fiber comes from a purely natural process and thus meets consumer expectations,” said Jon Peters, President of BENEO, Inc.

Plant-based and firmly established with clinical studies, BENEO’s inulin and oligofructose are two of the three proven prebiotics according to the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP). They naturally support digestive health as they ‘feed’ the microbiome so that beneficial bacteria can selectively grow and support the health of their host.

BENEO’s inulin and oligofructose are obtained from chicory root via a gentle hot water extraction. This natural production process clearly distinguishes them from other fibers which are made indigestible by chemical and enzymatic modifications. These include so-called “soluble corn fiber” (which by far is not a natural fiber coming from corn as the name may suggest) or the food additive “polydextrose”, each of which require a chemical process.

Scientific studies with BENEO’s prebiotics have shown, for the first time ever, a direct correlation between microbiota, bowel regularity and inner well-being. The results showed that inulin intake selectively changed three bacterial genera: Bifidobacterium, Anaerostipes and Bilophila. It increased the relative abundance of Bifidobacterium and Anaerostipes, both known as ‘good’ bacteria, supporting a balanced microbiota. The selectivity of BENEO’s Orafti® Inulin was further demonstrated through decreased levels of Bilophila, a potential pathogen also related to increased gas production. This decrease upon inulin consumption was linked with both softer stools and reduced constipation, leading to better quality of life.

As a special tribute to the chicory coffee tradition of New Orleans, BENEO will feature a thirst-quenching coffee beverage that contains chicory root fiber and the next generation sugar Palatinose™. With inulin, the coffee serves as a perfect start to the day, as it’s prebiotic and a good source of fiber. With the inclusion of Palatinose™, the drink has a low-glycemic response and provides sustained energy in the form of glucose. The coffee has an appealing mild, sweet taste and a velvety mouthfeel.

As an added attraction, Austin “Prebiotic” Powers will invite booth visitors and passers-by to participate in photographs and a quiz for the opportunity to win a prize.

